US Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev's projected path to final; potential blockbuster clash with Nick Kyrgios in 4R, Stefanos Tsitsipas in SF

Top seed Daniil Medvedev will commence his quest for a second Major title at the US Open - the venue of his maiden Grand Slam triumph last year.

The World No. 1 has had a decent, if not spectacular, 2022 campaign, going 34-12 on the year. He was three service holds away from his second Grand Slam title and his first at the Australian Open, when he led Rafael Nadal by two sets and a break. However, the Spaniard fought back to stun Medvedev in five sets.

Medvedev failed to defend his title at the Canadian Open, losing to Nick Kyrgios in the opening round. He made a run to the semifinals in Cincinnati, falling to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Russian will now look to become the first male player since five-time winner Roger Federer (2004-08) to go back-to-back in New York. He will have his task cut out, though, as he has a few dangerous opponents to negotiate with.

On that note, here's a look at Medvedev's projected path to the final:

Daniil Medvedev's 1R opponent - Stefan Kozlov

Daniil Medvedev will open his campaign for consecutive US Open titles against local hope Stefan Kozlov. This will be the pair's first meeting on tour.

This matchup shouldn't produce any headaches for the Russian, as Kozlov has won only four matches all year. The World No. 110 has only one win in Grand Slams - which came this year at the Australian Open.

Interestingly, Medvedev beat Kozlov in the first round of qualifying at Wimbledon in 2016.

Daniil Medvedev's likely 2R opponent - Quentin Halys

If he gets past his opening hurdle, Medvedev could face Quentin Halys for a place in the third round. The Frenchman will take on Arthur Rinderknech in his campaign opener.

This will be another first-time clash for Medvedev, as he has not faced Halys on tour before. The Russian should have no problems dealing with Halys, as the World No. 76 is yet to win a main draw match at Flushing Meadows.

Daniil Medvedev' possible 3R opponent - (31) Nikoloz Basilashvili

Nikoloz Basillashvili will look to reach the fourth round.

Daniil Medvedev is set to face his first serious test of his title credentials in the third round, where he could meet 31st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili.

If this matchup materializes, it would be yet another first-time meeting for the top seed. The World No. 31 has won only 22 of his 49 matches this year, losing to Baustista Agut in the Doha final. Basilashvili has won three matches at the Majors this year, with two of them coming at Wimbledon.

However, Medvedev's superior consistency and powerful baseline game should see him through to the second week.

Daniil Medvedev's likely 4R opponent - (23) Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios would pose a huge challenge to Medvedev.

The second week couldn't get any tougher for the top seed. After a relatively serena first week, Medvedev is slated to run into his Canadian Open conqueror Nick Kyrgios.

The temperamental World No. 26 is playing the best tennis of his career, especially on the North American hardcourt this summer. After making a surprise run to his first Major final at Wimbledon - a loss to Novak Djokovic - Kyrgios became the first player to win a full sweep (singles and doubles) at the Citi Open in Washington DC.

He then dumped out defending champion Medvedev in the second round at the Canadian Open en route to the last eight.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



The Washington champ takes down the World No.1 in Montreal!



#OBN22 KYRGIOS BEATS MEDVEDEV!The Washington champ takes down the World No.1 in Montreal! KYRGIOS BEATS MEDVEDEV!The Washington champ takes down the World No.1 in Montreal!#OBN22 https://t.co/G8vc0LhsRw

Suffice to say, the Russian would have his job cut out against Kyrgios, who has won three of the pair's four tour meetings.

It would not be unwise to predict that this clash could be one of the matches of the tournament and quite possibly go the distance. However, Medvedev's superior pedigree on the business end of Slams should see him through to the last eight.

Daniil Medvedev's likely QF opponent - (6) Felix Auger-Aliassime

Felix Auger-Aliassime is slated to face Medvedev in the last eight.

Although Medvedev has won all four of his previous meetings with Felix Auger-Aliassime, their possible last eight clash in New York could be anything but straightforward.

In their last clash in the Australian Open quarterfinals this year, Medvedev was taken the distance by the young Canadian. However, the Russian will have happy memories of the pair's previous clash in New York last year - which Medvedev won in straight sets to reach the final.

Like Medvedev, Auger-Aliassime has won only one title this year and is primed to make another deep run at Flushing Meadows.

However, the Canadian's relative inexperience on the big stage could be his undoing against Medvedev.

Daniil Medvedev's likely SF opponent - (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas could face Medvedev in the last four.

On paper, this is another matchup where Medvedev has had the ascendancy - winning seven of their ten previous meetings. However, it was Stefanos Tsitsipas who came out on top in their last meeting in the Cincinnati semifinals last week.

Tsitsipas is having a solid campaign this year, winning a tour-leading 46 matches. He has won two titles, including a successful title defense in Monte-Carlo. The Greek has reached at least the third round of all three Majors this year. He lost to Medvedev in the Australian Open semifinals, Holger Rune in the Roland Garros fourth round and Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon third round.

However, Tsitsipas has yet to reach the second week in New York, making the third round in his last two appearances.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



The underhand serve down match point by Medvedev was pretty terrible, but pretty amusing. Stefanos Tsitsipas beats his rival Daniil Medvedev in impressive straight sets, 6-3, 7-6(3), 7-5.The underhand serve down match point by Medvedev was pretty terrible, but pretty amusing. #RG21 Stefanos Tsitsipas beats his rival Daniil Medvedev in impressive straight sets, 6-3, 7-6(3), 7-5.The underhand serve down match point by Medvedev was pretty terrible, but pretty amusing. #RG21

While the Greek has a solid all-court game, Medvedev's superior head-to-head record - especially in hardcourt Grand Slams (3-0) - should see him through to his third final in New York.

Daniil Medvedev's likely final opponent - (2) Rafael Nadal

Medvedev (left) fell to Nadal in his first Major final at the US Open in 2019.

Daniil Medvedev is slated to meet four-time champion Rafael Nadal in the final if the seedings hold true.

Nadal has lost only four times in 39 matches this year despite enduring an injury-plauged campaign. However, the 36-year-old is a perfect 19-0 in the Majors, winning titles at the Australian Open and Roland Garros and reaching the semis at Wimbledon.

If this matchup materializes, the 22-time Major winner will have the upper hand - both in terms of a better head-to-head record (4-1) and superior pedigree in Grand Slams. The Spaniard is 2-0 against Medvedev in Slams, including a win in their 2019 US Open title match.

However, Nadal's fitness remains a big cause for concern, especially in the best-of-five-set format. Medvedev could capitalize on that and see off the Spaniard to successfully defend his title.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan