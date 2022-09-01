US Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev vs Wu Yibing preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs (Q) Wu Yibing

Date: September 2, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 32).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Daniil Medvedev vs Wu Yibing preview

Medvedev will look to get a step closer to his title defense at the US Open

World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev will face Wu Yibing in the third round of the US Open on Friday.

Medvedev reached the top of the ATP rankings this season along with the Australian Open final, where he was beaten by Rafael Nadal.

The Russian's only title this season came at the Los Cabos Open, which he won without dropping a single set. He beat Cameron Norrie 7-5, 6-0 in the final.

He was the reigning champion at the US Open and started the tournament by beating Stefan Kozlov 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 in the first round. He faced Arthur Rinderknech in the second round and beat him 6-2, 7-5, 6-3 to book his place in the last 32 of the competition.

Daniil keeps going



No worries for defending champion Daniil Medvedev who scored a 6-2 7-5 6-3 win vs Arthur Rinderknech to move into US Open 3rd round

Wu Yibing is the first Chinese man to reach the third round of the US Open

Wu Yibing competed only on the ATP Challenger Tour and the ITF circuit this season before entering the qualifiers of the US Open. He became the first Chinese man to qualify for the main draw of the competition and ousted Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 in the first round.

He then survived a five-set thriller against Nuno Borges, winning 6-7(3), 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to seal his place in the third round.

ATP Media Info @ATPMediaInfo



Wu is 1st Chinese man to reach 3R of any Grand Slam event since Kho Sin-Khie at 1946



Wu Yibing defeats fellow qualifier Nuno Borges 6-7(3) 7-6(4) 4-6 6-4 6-4 to become 1st Chinese man to reach US Open 3R in tournament history (since 1881). Wu is 1st Chinese man to reach 3R of any Grand Slam event since Kho Sin-Khie at 1946

Daniil Medvedev vs Wu Yibing head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is 0-0 as they will lock horns for the first time on Friday.

Daniil Medvedev vs Wu Yibing odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Daniil Medvedev -2000 -1.5 (-700) Over 29.5 (-115) Wu Yibing +800 +1.5 (+400) Under 29.5 (-120)

(All odds sourced from Oddschecker)

Daniil Medvedev vs Wu Yibing prediction

Medvedev's ranking and quality on hardcourts make him the outright favorite to beat Wu, who is ranked 173 places below him.

The Russian is arguably the best counterpuncher on tour and loves to wear out his opponents through his long and deep groundstrokes and long rallies. Medvedev also has an effective serve and a fine return game. His all-round quality will no doubt put a lot of pressure on Wu.

The Chinese, a former US Open junior champion, has a solid serve but is also prone to double faults, having served 11 of those in his last match. Wu will look to take the fight to Medvedev and will not shy away from being aggressive. However, he will have to be careful not to hit too many unforced errors throughout the match.

Wu is coming into this contest on the back of a tedious five-setter against Nuno Borges, while Medvedev is yet to drop a set at the US Open. The Russian should be able to get the better of the Chinese and book his place in the last 16 of the tournament.

Pick: Medvedev to win in straight sets.

