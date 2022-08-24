US Open 2022 draw: Will it be live streamed? When and where to follow the draw ceremony

The 2022 US Open will be held from August 29 - September 11. Most of the top players have already arrived in New York for the season's final Grand Slam. The biggest storyline of the tournament is Serena Williams' impending retirement. The tennis legend is competing in the final tournament of her career.

Rafael Nadal is gunning for more history as he chases a record 23rd Grand Slam title. However, the Spaniard's fitness remains a concern. Arch-rival Novak Djokovic, on the other hand, is likely to miss the tournament due to vaccine restrictions in place.

Emma Raducanu and Daniil Medvedev are the defending champions, though both are far from their best at the moment. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek's aura of invincibility has also diminished, with every recent loss making her look more vulnerable than before.

Naomi Osaka, a two-time US Open champion, is also having an underwhelming season. Carlos Alcaraz has risen to global superstardom with his exploits and the teenager will now be eager to snatch a maiden Grand Slam title. There are plenty of contenders for the title this time around, and the draw, which will be released soon, will give more clarity regarding their chances.

The draw ceremony will take place on Thursday, August 25. The exact time for the same hasn't been revealed yet.

Where to follow the US Open 2022 draw

There's no official broadcast or live streaming of the draw ceremony. The US Open, along with Wimbledon, are the only two Grand Slams to not unveil the draw live. However, live updates of the same can be followed on the tournament's official Twitter page.

The seeds for this year's tournament have already been released. Iga Swiatek and Anett Kontaveit are the two top seeds on the women's side. Maria Sakkari, Paula Badosa and 2022 Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur round out the top five seeds.

Last year's semifinalist Aryna Sabalenka is seeded sixth, while former World No. 1 Simona Halep is the seventh seed. Jessica Pegula is the eighth seed, with Garbine Muguruza and Daria Kasatkina closing out the top 10 seeds. Defending champion Emma Raducanu is seeded 11th, followed by teen star Coco Gauff.

Serena Williams entered the draw using a protected ranking, while Venus Williams received a wildcard.

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev is the top seed in the men's draw, followed by Rafael Nadal as the second seed. Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas round out the top four seeds. With Novak Djokovic still in the draw, he has been seeded fifth.

2022 French Open runner-up Casper Ruud is seeded sixth. Felix Auger-Aliassime, who made the semifinals in New York last year, follows as the seventh seed. Cameron Norrie, Hubert Hurkacz and Andrey Rublev round out the top 10 seeds.

