US Open 2022:  Felix Auger Aliassime vs Jack Draper preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (6) Felix Auger Aliassime vs Jack Draper.

Date: August 31, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Match timing: 11 am local time, 3 pm GMT and 8:30 pm IST.

Live telecasts: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Felix Auger Aliassime vs Jack Draper preview

2022 US Open - Previews

Sixth seed Felix Auger Aliassime will lock horns with Jack Draper in the second round of the US Open on Tuesday.

The Canadian has had a solid season so far. He led his country to victory at the ATP Cup to begin the year. His big break came at the Rotterdam Open, where he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to clinch his first ATP title in his ninth attempt.

The 22-year-old has won 36 matches against 20 losses this year. He is currently running at a career-high ranking of World No. 8 in the ATP. Auger-Aliassime has made several deep runs in numerous tournaments as he competed in six quarterfinals, including the Australian Open, along with two semifinals and one final at the Open 13 in Marseille, France.

Auger-Aliassime prevailed 6-3 6-4 3-6 6-3 in an absorbing encounter against Alexander Ritschard. The canadian will look forward to repeating and exceeding his previous year's semifinal run this time.

cinch Championships - Day 1

At the other end, British youngster Jack Draper made his first ATP 1000 quarterfinal appearance at the Canadian Open, defeating big names like Dominic Theim and Fabio Fognini along the way. With a 13-8 win-loss record this season, the youngster is poised to make his top-50 debut.

The promising young Brit is yet to win a title this year but he has reached the finals of four ATP challenger events.

Draper won his first-round match against Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4 6-3 6-3. The win may be a huge momentum boost for the young Brit ahead of his second-round match.

Felix Auger Aliassime vs Jack Draper head-to-head

The pair are yet to play against each other and their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Felix Auger Aliassime vs Jack Draper odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Felix Auger Aliassime -275 +4.5(-240) 38.5(-120)over Jack Draper +210 -4.5(-230) 38.5(-115)under

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Felix Auger Aliassime vs Jack Draper predictions

The Canadian has a great record at the US Open, with his heavy hitting groundstrokes and footwork adapting well to the courts at Flushing Meadows. He has a big serve and maintained a decent 75% win rate on first serve in his opener.

Draper has a short swing on his forehand which helps him change directions and counterpunch heavy groundstrokes quickly. The Brit has a slightly inconsistent serve, but managed to hit 11 aces against Emil Ruusuvuori in his previous match. If he is able to maintain his serving stats in the second round, he will be able to trouble Auger-Aliassime.

Overall, this will be an intense match to watch as both players have contradictory playing styles, but Auger-Aliassime's better serve, rally tolerance and experience make him the favorite to win.

Pick: Felix Auger Aliassime to win in four sets

