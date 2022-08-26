US Open 2022: Filip Krajinovic vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (18) Alex de Minaur vs Filip Krajinovic

Date: August 29, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Filip Krajinovic vs Alex de Minaur preview

Alex de Minaur returns a shot at the Western & Southern Open - Day 5

Eighteenth seed Alex de Minaur will take on Filip Krajinovic in the first round of the 2022 US Open on Monday.

De Minaur has had a stellar 2022 season. He made the second week at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. He also won the sixth title of his career in Atlanta.

The Aussie has won 35 out of 54 matches this season and has registered some big wins over the likes of Denis Shapavalov, Matteo Berrettini and Cameron Norrie.

De Minaur will look to continue his good form heading into the US Open, where he reached the quarterfinals in 2020.

Filip Krajinovic is in the midst of a decent season himself, having reached the final at the Queen's Club Championships and the semifinals in Montpellier.

The Serb has registered 19 wins from 35 matches. He recently made the second round of the Cincinnati Masters by defeating Dan Evans but was ousted by eventual finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Filip Krajinovic vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head

The pair have faced off just once on the ATP tour, with de Minaur leading the head-to-head 1-0. The meeting happened at the 2021 Cincinnati Masters, with the Aussie winning 0-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Filip Krajinovic vs Alex de Minaur odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games Alex de Minaur Filip Krajinovic

*Odds will be added once they're available*

Filip Krajinovic vs Alex de Minaur prediction

Filip Krajinovic at the Western & Southern Open - Day 5

De Minaur will head into this first-round encounter as the favorite. Krajinovic has played well in patches this year, but would want to improve his consistency.

Krajinovic has a solid baseline game with a powerful backhand that can do plenty of damage. However, the Serb's lack of consistency often costs him, especially in five-set matches.

De Minaur has improved immensely over the past year. The Aussie has always been quick across the court with strong defensive skills. But he has put on more muscle this season and has improved his serve. He isn't afraid to approach the net to finish points.

While Krajinovic is a dangerous opponent on his day, considering the form and confidence levels of both players, de Minaur should be able to come though rather comfortably.

Pick: De Minaur in four sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala