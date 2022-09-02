US Open 2022: Frances Tiafoe vs Diego Schwartzman preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (22) Frances Tiafoe vs (14) Diego Schwartzman

Date: September 3, 2022

Tournament: US Open 2022

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $60,102,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six

Frances Tiafoe vs Diego Schwartzman preview

Tiafoe in action at the 2022 US Open

Francis Tiafoe will square off against Diego Schwartzman in the third round of the US Open on Saturday.

The 22nd-seeded Tiafoe has gone from strength-to-strength this season, having reached the final of the Estoril Open in May and the semifinals at the Atlanta Open in July, followed by a quarter-final finish at the Citi Open.

Tiafoe has made a good start to the US Open with straight-set wins in the first two rounds. The American, however, didn't have it all his own way against Jason Kubler on Thursday, winning 7-6(3), 7-5, 7-6(2) in a hard-fought affair.

The 14th-seeded Schwartzman has also had a good season so far, having reached the finals of both the Argentina Open and the Rio Open. His best result this year in the Grand Slams has been reaching the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Schwartzman dropped the first two sets in the first round against Jack Sock. He fought back to bagel the American in the third set before Sock retired due to a back injury in the fourth.

He made the third round in New York with a 7-6(3), 7-5, 7-6(6) win over Alexei Popyrin.

Frances Tiafoe vs Diego Schwartzman head-to-head

The pair have met three times before, with Schwartzman leading the head-to-head 2-1. Their last encounter was in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Austrian Open, with Tiafoe winning 6-4, 7-6(6).

Frances Tiafoe vs Diego Schwartzman odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Frances Tiafoe Diego Schwartzman

(Odds will be updated when available)

Frances Tiafoe vs Diego Schwartzman prediction

Tiafoe is the favorite heading into this third-round match, although it promises to be an intriguing and hard-fought encounter.

Tiafoe has a strong serve and a powerful forehand. He seems to be in a good headspace at the moment and will enjoy the home crowd's support. When on a role, the American is extremely hard to stop.

Schwartzman is one of the fittest players on tour. Despite being 30 years of age, the Argentine can run all day and will fight for every point. He will, however, have to improve his serve. He served nine double faults in his last match, with a first-serve percentage of just 65%.

Tiafoe seems to have hit his stride in New York and should be able to get past Schwartzman, although the Argentine won't make it easy.

Pick: Tiafoe in four sets

