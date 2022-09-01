US Open 2022: Frances Tiafoe vs Jason Kubler preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixtures: (22) Frances Tiafoe vs Jason Kubler
Date: September 1, 2022
Tournament: US Open 2022
Round: Second round (Round of 64)
Venue: New York, United States
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize money: $60,102,000
Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six
Frances Tiafoe vs Jason Kubler preview
Frances Tiafoe is all set to play against Jason Kubler in the second round of the US Open on Thursday.
Tiafoe has had a good season so far. The American reached the ATP Houston quarter-finals and then went on to play in the title clash at the Estoril Open, where he lost to Sebastian Baez. He also reached the semi-finals at the Atlanta Open and the quarterfinals of the Citi Open.
The 22nd-seeded Tiafoe comes into this match after his 7-6(0), 6-4, 6-3 first-round win over Marcos Giron.
Jason Kubler has had a decent run this season as a doubles player, reaching the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open and the men's doubles summit clash at the Atlanta Open.
As a singles player too, he has had success, winning two back-to-back ITF $25,000 titles in Australia as well as the Little Rock Challenger.
Kubler also made the semi-finals of the Hall of Fame Championships and the fourth round at Wimbledon for his best record at a Grand Slam.
Kubler led by two sets to one in the first round against Mikael Ymer at the US Open on Tuesday when the match was suspended due to rain. He won the match 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 after play resumed.
Frances Tiafoe vs Jason Kubler head-to-head
This is the first time the players will meet on court, so their head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Frances Tiafoe vs Jason Kubler odds
(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Frances Tiafoe vs Jason Kubler prediction
This should be an interesting encounter as both players have a solid game and are in good form.
Kubler has a heavy-hitting style and plays defensively from the baseline. He may have to up the pace and turn more aggressive on the fast US Open hardcourts.
With a big serve and a blistering forehand, Tiafoe, meanwhile, likes to dictate play from the baseline. The American will look to attack Kubler right from the word go and force him into errors by taking time away from setting up his shots.
With the crowd egging him on, Tiafoe has a huge advantage going into this contest.
Pick: Tiafoe to win in four sets.