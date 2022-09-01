US Open 2022: Frances Tiafoe vs Jason Kubler preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixtures: (22) Frances Tiafoe vs Jason Kubler

Date: September 1, 2022

Tournament: US Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $60,102,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six

Frances Tiafoe vs Jason Kubler preview

Tiafoe at the 2022 US Open

Frances Tiafoe is all set to play against Jason Kubler in the second round of the US Open on Thursday.

Tiafoe has had a good season so far. The American reached the ATP Houston quarter-finals and then went on to play in the title clash at the Estoril Open, where he lost to Sebastian Baez. He also reached the semi-finals at the Atlanta Open and the quarterfinals of the Citi Open.

The 22nd-seeded Tiafoe comes into this match after his 7-6(0), 6-4, 6-3 first-round win over Marcos Giron.

Jason Kubler has had a decent run this season as a doubles player, reaching the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open and the men's doubles summit clash at the Atlanta Open.

As a singles player too, he has had success, winning two back-to-back ITF $25,000 titles in Australia as well as the Little Rock Challenger.

Kubler also made the semi-finals of the Hall of Fame Championships and the fourth round at Wimbledon for his best record at a Grand Slam.

Kubler at the 2022 US Open

Kubler led by two sets to one in the first round against Mikael Ymer at the US Open on Tuesday when the match was suspended due to rain. He won the match 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 after play resumed.

Frances Tiafoe vs Jason Kubler head-to-head

This is the first time the players will meet on court, so their head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Frances Tiafoe vs Jason Kubler odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games(Over and Under) Frances Tiafoe -250 -1.5 (-140) -115 (over) Jason Kubler +190 +1.5 (+100) -120 (under)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Frances Tiafoe vs Jason Kubler prediction

This should be an interesting encounter as both players have a solid game and are in good form.

Kubler has a heavy-hitting style and plays defensively from the baseline. He may have to up the pace and turn more aggressive on the fast US Open hardcourts.

With a big serve and a blistering forehand, Tiafoe, meanwhile, likes to dictate play from the baseline. The American will look to attack Kubler right from the word go and force him into errors by taking time away from setting up his shots.

With the crowd egging him on, Tiafoe has a huge advantage going into this contest.

Pick: Tiafoe to win in four sets.

