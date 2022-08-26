US Open 2022: Frances Tiafoe vs Marcos Giron preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (22) Frances Tiafoe vs Marcos Giron.

Date: August 30, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Frances Tiafoe vs Marcos Giron preview

Frances Tiafoe at the 2022 Western & Southern Open.

Americans Frances Tiafoe and Marcos Giron are set to square off in the first round of the 2022 US Open on Tuesday.

Tiafoe's season has been pretty decent so far. He was off to a slow start as he didn't win consecutive matches until the Miami Open. He made it to the fourth round there before losing to Francisco Cerundolo. The 24-year-old reached his first quarterfinal of the season in Houston but was defeated by compatriot John Isner.

After a third-round exit from the Barcelona Open, Tiafoe finished as the runner-up at the Estoril Open. He followed it up with consecutive first-round exits in Madrid and Rome, and concluded his clay season with a second-round loss at the French Open. The American then made it to the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time in his career.

Tiafoe reached yet another semifinal at the Atlanta Open. The following week, he made it to the quarterfinals of the Citi Open. In the two Masters events in Canada and Cincinnati, he was knocked out in the second round. He has reached the fourth round of the US Open in the previous two editions and will be aiming to progress further this time around.

Marcos Giron at the 2022 Citi Open.

Giron has had a tough time this season, compiling a 12-23 record so far. His campaign in Australia ended without a win, going 0-3 Down Under. He bounced back by reaching the semifinals of the Dallas Open. After a second-round exit from the Delray Beach Open, he made it to the quarterfinals of the Mexican Open.

The 29-year-old then lost in the first round of his next six tournaments. He made it to the main draw of the Italian Open as a lucky loser and reached the third round. The American once again failed to make it past the opening round of his next three events.

Giron snapped his losing streak to reach the last eight of the Mallorca Championships and made it to the second round of Wimbledon right after. He piled on another string of losses before winning a match in Cincinnati by defeating David Goffin. He then lost to Roberto Bautista Agut in the next round.

His best result at the US Open has been reaching the second round twice.

Frances Tiafoe vs Marcos Giron head-to-head

The two have faced off twice before, with the head-to-head being tied at 1-1. Tiafoe won their most recent encounter at this year's Houston Open in straight sets.

Frances Tiafoe vs Marcos Giron odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Frances Tiafoe -225 +1.5 (-450) Over 38.5 (-125) Marcos Giron +175 -1.5 (+290) Under 38.5 (-110)

Frances Tiafoe vs Marcos Giron prediction

Frances Tiafoe at the 2022 Atlanta Open.

Based on their results this year, Tiafoe would be favored to come through this clash. Armed with a big serve and hard-hitting groundstrokes to complement it, the American prefers to take control of the match from the start. However, at times his eagerness to dictate the proceedings causes him to leak a fair few errors.

Giron is pretty solid from the baseline and will look to capitalize on any mistakes made by his younger compatriot. However, simply being passive won't yield a positive result and the 29-year-old will have to be proactive in creating opportunities for himself.

Tiafoe has been more consistent than Giron thus far. As long as the young American doesn't go off the rails, he should be able to get past his opponent with ease.

Pick: Frances Tiafoe to win in four sets.

