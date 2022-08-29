US Open 2022: Garbine Muguruza vs Clara Tauson preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Garbine Muguruza vs Clara Tauson.

Date: August 30, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Match timing: 11 am local time, 3 pm GMT and 8:30 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Garbine Muguruza vs Clara Tauson preview

Garbine Muguruza at the 2022 US Open.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza will square off against World No. 57 Clara Tauson in the first round of the 2022 US Open on Tuesday.

After a standout 2021, Muguruza hasn't been able to get going this season. She started the year by reaching the quarterfinals in Sydney. At the Australian Open, she lost to Alize Cornet in the second round. The Spaniard's title defense in Dubai ended in the second round as well, but she made it to the quarterfinals in Doha.

Muguruza lost to Alison Riske in the second round at Indian Wells while leading 6-0, 3-0. Following a brief injury layoff, she returned to action in Madrid, but lost in the second round yet again. The 28-year-old failed to win a match in Rome. She took a last-minute wildcard to compete in Rabat, but was shown the door in the second round once more.

Muguruza then fell in the opening round of the French Open. She even lost in the first round of Wimbledon later on.

Her preparations for the US Open haven't been ideal either. She lost in the third round of the Canadian Open and then made a second-round exit in Cincinnati.

Muguruza has also underperformed at the US Open when compared to her results at the other Majors. She is yet to progress beyond the fourth round in New York.

Garbiñe Muguruza @GarbiMuguruza

@adidastennis #loveiswhereallbegins #THEBEMAGUGU #createdbyadidas Everyone can play sports in some way. It’s great way to get to know people and shape your personality Everyone can play sports in some way. It’s great way to get to know people and shape your personality 🙏♥️@adidastennis #loveiswhereallbegins #THEBEMAGUGU #createdbyadidas https://t.co/vGXFOhFDrC

Clara Tauson at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open.

After a decent start to the season, injuries have stalled Clara Tauson's momentum. She performed quite well Down Under, reaching the quarterfinals in Melbourne and the third round of the Australian Open.

Tauson then made it to the second round in Doha and Indian Wells. The teenager had to retire from her opening-round contest in Miami. She returned to action a month later in Madrid, but lost in the first round. A back injury sidelined her for a while, forcing her to miss the French Open as well.

Tauson's comeback at Wimbledon didn't go as planned, as she had to retire midway through her first-round match. She then failed to win matches in Washington and Cincinnati. The Dane then headed to Cleveland, where she made it to the second round.

Tauson reached the second round upon making her US Open debut last year.

Garbine Muguruza vs Clara Tauson head-to-head

The two have not crossed paths before this, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Garbine Muguruza vs Clara Tauson odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Garbine Muguruza -110 +1.5 (-250) Over 20.5 (-135) Clara Tauson -115 -1.5 (+175) Under 20.5 (-105)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Garbine Muguruza vs Clara Tauson prediction

Garbine Muguruza at the 2022 Australian Open.

Both players have been far from their best this season, albeit for different reasons. While Tauson's still trying to find her rhythm after injuries, Muguruza's just lost her form. The Spaniard has always been a bit streaky, but this is arguably her worst season in years. She hasn't even won 10 matches this season.

Both players are known for their powerful groundstrokes. Muguruza's shots, however, have lost their trademark zing. Her movement has also declined a bit, and her serve is shaky at times as well.

If Tauson's feeling fine physically, she should be able to get past the former World No. 1. However, despite her struggles, it's hard to count out a champion like Muguruza. Expect her to make it past the teenager at the very least.

Pick: Garbine Muguruza to win in three sets.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee