US Open 2022: Holger Rune vs Peter Gojowczyk preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (28) Holger Rune vs Peter Gojowczyk.

Date: August 30, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Holger Rune vs Peter Gojowczyk preview

Holger Rune at the 2022 Western & Southern Open.

Teen star Holger Rune will face off against Germany's Peter Gojowczyk in the first round of the 2022 US Open on Tuesday.

After making steady progress with his results, Rune has been going through a rough patch over the past few weeks. His season started on a disappointing note, winning just one main draw match over the first three months of the year. The teenager finally hit his stride during the European clay season.

Rune clinched his maiden ATP title at the BMW Open in Munich. The following week, he made it to the semifinals of the Lyon Open. The Dane then reached the quarterfinals of the French Open, his first at a Grand Slam. He even defeated the previous year's finalist, Stefanos Tsitsipas, in the fourth round.

However, it all went downhill for him after his loss in Paris. Rune then lost in the first round of his next six tournaments, including Wimbledon. He snapped his losing streak at the Citi Open by defeating Benoit Paire, but lost to J.J. Wolf in the second round. Rune also made it to the second round of the Canadian Open, but made a first-round exit in Cincinnati.

He made his US Open debut last year, but fell in the opening round itself. He'll be now aiming to win his very first match in New York.

Peter Gojowczyk at the 2021 Davis Cup.

Gojowczyk has struggled throughout the season so far, with just three main draw wins under his belt. He started the year by losing in the opening round of his first five events, including the Australian Open. The German won his first match of the year at the Mexican Open by defeating Brandon Nakashima.

Alexander Zverev withdrew prior to their second-round contest, sending Gojowczyk directly into the quarterfinals, where he lost to Cameron Norrie. He went on another losing streak and didn't record another win until the Newport Open in July.

Gojowczyk defeated Ugo Humbert before going down to John Isner in the second round. After another couple of first-round exits, the 33-year old grabbed his third win of the season by defeating Jiri Lehecka at the Winston-Salem Open, but lost to Ilya Ivashka in the next round.

Gojowczyk reached the fourth round of the US Open last year, and it remains his best performance at a Grand Slam so far.

Holger Rune vs Peter Gojowczyk head-to-head

The two have not squared off prior to this, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Holger Rune vs Peter Gojowczyk odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Holger Rune -550 +1.5 (-1100) Over 36.5 (-110) Peter Gojowczyk +350 -1.5 (+525) Under 36.5 (-125)

Holger Rune vs Peter Gojowczyk prediction

Holger Rune at the 2022 Hamburg European Open.

While Rune has had a better season overall, he has won just a couple of matches over the last three months. It's a lot better than Gojowczyk's, but it certainly doesn't make him the outright favorite to win this contest.

The German is a fine ball-striker, but struggles to maintain his intensity over the course of a match at times. Rune's brand of tennis can be a tad bit overzealous as he looks to build points based on his aggressive style of play. The teenager's court coverage is much better, and he has the edge when it comes to serving as well.

With more losses than wins recently, both players could feel the pressure of performing at a Grand Slam. It's also an excellent opportunity for them to get a much-needed victory. All things considered, Rune has been the better player and should be able to get past his opponent.

Pick: Holger Rune to win in four sets.

