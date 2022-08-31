US Open 2022: Hubert Hurkacz vs Ilya Ivashka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Hubert Hurkacz vs Ilya Ivashka

Date: September 01, 2022

Tournament: US Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $60,102,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six

Hubert Hurkacz vs Ilya Ivashka preview

Hubert Hurkacz at the 2022 US Open.

Eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz will lock horns with Ilya Ivashka in the second round of the US Open.

Hurkacz has had a decent season so far, winning 33 of his 48 matches. He kickstarted his season by reaching the semifinals of the ATP Cup. The World No. 10 then made it to the semifinals of the Dubai Open, where he lost to Andrey Rublev.

The 25-year-old also reached the last four of the Miami Open, defeating World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals before going down to Carlos Alcaraz. He then went all the way at the Halle Open, dominating Medvedev 6-1, 6-4 in the final to clinch the title.

At Flushing Meadows, Hurkacz reached the second round following a straight-sets 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 defeat of Oscar Otte in the opening round.

Winston-Salem Open - Day 5

Ivashka has had a tough season so far, registering a 16-17 win-loss record. His best performance of the year came at the Atlanta Open, where he reached the semifinals before losing to Alex de Minaur.

The Belarusian also has three quarterfinal finishes - at the Marseille Open, Geneva Open and the Libema Open. Besides that, the 28-year-old has made early exits at the Open Sud de France, Dubai Open, Monte Carlo Masters, Madrid Masters and Rome Masters.

At Flushing Meadows, the World No. 73 began his campaign with a 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(8), 6-3 win against Sam Querry.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Ilya Ivashka head-to-head

Ivashka and Hurkacz are locked at 1-1 in the head-to-head. Their last meeting came in Pune in 2019, where the Belarusian won 6-7(9), 6-2, 6-3.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Ilya Ivashka odds

Hubert Hurkacz vs Ilya Ivashka prediction

Hurkacz will be the favorite going into the match. He has a fantastic serve as was evident in his last match. He registered 18 aces in the match. He intends to operate the game from the baseline. Primarily a defensive player, he likes to carry on with the rallies. He approaches the net sometimes to finish off points.

Ivashka likes to deploy an attacking style from the baseline. He has powerful groundstrokes which help his aggressive style. He also has a decent serve, hitting 13 aces in his previous contest.

Hurkacz, going by his form, should be able to come through this contest and move on to the third round.

Pick: Hurkacz to win in straight sets.

