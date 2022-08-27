US Open 2022: Hubert Hurkacz vs Oscar Otte preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Hubert Hurkacz vs Oscar Otte

Date: August 30, 2022

Tournament: US Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard court

Prize money: $60,102,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six

Hubert Hurkacz vs Oscar Otte preview

World No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz will face off against Oscar Otte in the first round of the US Open on Tuesday.

Hurkacz has fared well this year. The Pole started his season by taking his home country to the penultimate stage of the ATP Cup, losing a spot in the finals to the Spaniards. He was a semifinalist at the Dubai Open as well as the Miami Open, where he was the defending champion but was knocked out by eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz. Hurkacz also made it to the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Madrid Open.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



Hubert Hurkacz beats #1 Medvedev 6-1, 6-4 to win ATP 500 Halle. doublefault28 @doublefault28 @eurosport) Hurkacz ( Hurkacz (🎥@eurosport) https://t.co/UTVLCaq9WS Tremendous to get the celebration and the racquet smash in the same shot.Hubert Hurkacz beats #1 Medvedev 6-1, 6-4 to win ATP 500 Halle. twitter.com/doublefault28/… Tremendous to get the celebration and the racquet smash in the same shot.Hubert Hurkacz beats #1 Medvedev 6-1, 6-4 to win ATP 500 Halle. twitter.com/doublefault28/…

During the grasscourt season, the 25-year-old lifted his first and only title of 2022 at the Halle Open by outfoxing World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev. After a couple of unremarkable results, Hurkacz revived himself at the Canadian Open, reaching the final where he lost to Pablo Carreno Busta.

The Pole has picked up 32 wins and 15 losses this year. He was last in action at the Cincinnati Masters, where he lost to John Isner in his opening match. Hurkacz hasn’t gone past the second round of the hardcourt Grand Slams and his best results at the US Open have been second-round finishes in 2018, 2020 and 2021.

Mario Boccardi @marioboc17



Oscar Otte wins 4-6 7-6 6-4 against Karen Khachanov to reach the ATP 500 Halle semifinals



He's #36 in the ATP Live Ranking, so he almost certainly will be seeded at Wimbledon! DREAM WEEKOscar Otte wins 4-6 7-6 6-4 against Karen Khachanov to reach the ATP 500 Halle semifinalsHe's #36 in the ATP Live Ranking, so he almost certainly will be seeded at Wimbledon! DREAM WEEK ⭐Oscar Otte wins 4-6 7-6 6-4 against Karen Khachanov to reach the ATP 500 Halle semifinalsHe's #36 in the ATP Live Ranking, so he almost certainly will be seeded at Wimbledon! https://t.co/7k6zSNlbcw

Otte, meanwhile, has had a tremendous rise in his rankings this season. The German rose from being ranked World No. 101 at the dawn of the year to a career-high of World No. 36. He is currently placed at World No. 41 on the charts.

He witnessed a huge surge in his results mid-season. The German’s otherwise lacklustre timeline was enriched by his quarterfinal appearance at the Serbia Open, followed by semifinal progress at the Bavarian International, the Stuttgart Open and the Halle Open.

The 29-year-old then made a third-round exit at Wimbledon after suffering a defeat against Alcaraz. This marked his final encounter before entering the US Open, as he was sidelined due to a knee injury. He made it to the fourth round of last year’s US Open

Hubert Hurkacz vs Oscar Otte head-to-head

Hurkacz leads 1-0 in the head-to-head against Otte. They clashed at this year’s Indian Wells Masters and Hurkacz sealed the deal with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 victory.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Oscar Otte odds

Player's name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Hubert Hurkacz -700 Oscar Otte +450

(All odds are sourced by bet365)

Hubert Hurkacz vs Oscar Otte prediction

Hurkacz will enter the encounter as the favorite

Hubert Hurkacz will enter the encounter as the favorite. His recent hardcourt final at the Canadian Open is a testament to his skills on the surface. En route to the final, he beat the likes of Nick Kyrgios and Casper Ruud.

The Pole employs a defensive style of play along the baseline. He also makes for a consistent returner and tries to put balls back into play to survive the rallies. He doesn’t shy away from coming to the net to finish off points and often uses his serve-and-volley skills to faze his opponents.

Otte, meanwhile, is an intuitive player who will promptly try to respond to Hurkacz’s returns and switch things up a bit. However, he will be playing his first hardcourt match of the North American swing, owing to his injury. This is likely to mark his undoing in the best-of-five format and Hurkacz should be able to secure the win comfortably.

Pick: Hurkacz to win in straight sets.

