US Open 2022: Iga Swiatek vs Jule Niemeier preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Jule Niemeier

Date: September 05, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Iga Swiatek vs Jule Niemeier preview

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will take on Jule Niemeier in the fourth round of the US Open on Monday.

Iga Swiatek has had a marvelous season. Although Swiatek lost her first two semifinals of the year at the Adelaide International and the Australian Open, she made great strides soon after. The Pole collected her first title of the season at the Qatar Open. She was invincible in the following months and went on to collect titles at Indian Wells and the Miami Open to complete the Sunshine Double. Swiatek was then crowned World No. 1 and hasn’t budged since. She continued her indomitable form with victories at the Stuttgart Open, the Italian Open and clinched her second Grand Slam title at the French Open.

The World No. 1 remained undefeated until Wimbledon where she suffered a third-round loss to Alize Cornet, bringing an end to her 37-match winning streak. The Pole hasn’t been able to replicate her results ever since and has had wavering form in recent tournaments.

However, Swiatek’s run at the US Open is unblemished thus far. She is yet to drop a set, although she found herself in a tough spot, trailing 1-4 in the second set of her most recent encounter against American Lauren Davis. The American, however, was unable to close the set in her favor, granting Swiatek a 6-3, 6-4 victory. In her first two rounds, the Pole defeated Jasmine Paoline and former US Open champion Sloane Stephens.

Ania @eni_87ch

Ależ to był mecz! Iga wygrywa z Lauren Davis 6:3, 6:4. Jest 4R

Kolejną rywalką Jule Niemeier lub Qinwen Zheng. Step by Step by @iga_swiatek Ależ to był mecz! Iga wygrywa z Lauren Davis 6:3, 6:4. Jest 4R #USOpen . Iga przegrywała drugiego seta 1:4 i odwróciła sytuację na 6:4Kolejną rywalką Jule Niemeier lub Qinwen Zheng. Step by Step by @iga_swiatek Ależ to był mecz! Iga wygrywa z Lauren Davis 6:3, 6:4. Jest 4R #USOpen. Iga przegrywała drugiego seta 1:4 i odwróciła sytuację na 6:4 👏👏👏Kolejną rywalką Jule Niemeier lub Qinwen Zheng. https://t.co/t0RoSYKqBX

Likewise, Jule Niemeier hasn’t dropped a set in her three rounds at Flushing Meadows. The World No. 108 registered important victories over Sofia Kenin, Yulia Putintseva and Qinwen Zheng en route to the fourth round. In her latest encounter against Qinwen Zheng, the German registered a 6-4, 7-6(5) win.

José Morgado @josemorgado Wimbledon quarterfinalist Jule Niemeier reaches back to back 2nd weeks at Grand Slams, upseting Zheng Qinwen 6-4, 7-6(5) to reach the last 16 at the #USOpen against #1 Iga Swiatek. Wimbledon quarterfinalist Jule Niemeier reaches back to back 2nd weeks at Grand Slams, upseting Zheng Qinwen 6-4, 7-6(5) to reach the last 16 at the #USOpen against #1 Iga Swiatek.

Niemeier is yet to win a title on the WTA Tour but she has won a few titles on the ITF circuit and one Challenger level title in Makarska. At tour level, the German has had to generally fight her way through the qualifiers with not many significant results in the main draw. The 23-year-old created a buzz when she reached the quarterfinals of this year’s Wimbledon. She followed the result with another quarterfinal at the Ladies Open Lausanne.

Iga Swiatek vs Jule Niemeier head-to-head

Swiatek and Niemeier are yet to face off against each other and their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Iga Swiatek vs Jule Niemeier odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Iga Swiatek -600 -5.5 (+100) Over 19.5 (-120) Jule Niemeier +400 +5.5 (-138) Under 19.5 (-120)

(All odds sourced from bet365)

Iga Swiatek vs Jule Niemeier prediction

Iga Swiatek will enter the encounter as the favorite. Swiatek is an all-court player and likes to place her shots in every corner of the court. She approaches the net to hurry her opponents. Swiatek’s shot-making is precise and she rarely gives anything away.

The Pole, however, has been beatable in recent times and Niemeier will try to benefit from that. The German will look to claim quick points off of her serve and try to create room for her destructive forehand to hit winners against the World No. 1.

Swiatek’s experience should be the deciding factor in the match and will likely give her the victory.

Pick: Swiatek to win in three sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala