US Open 2022: Iga Swiatek vs Lauren Davis preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Lauren Davis.

Date: September 3, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 32).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Iga Swiatek vs Lauren Davis preview

Top seed Iga Swiatek will lock horns with World No. 105 Lauren Davis in the third round of the US Open 2022 on Saturday.

The World No. 1 made a terrific start to the season, winning six titles in a row in the first half. Her most recent title came at Roland Garros, the biggest of them all.

However, since her French Open glory, the Pole has looked a tad off-color. Her incredible 37-match winning streak was snapped by French veteran Alize Cornet in the third round of Wimbledon.

At home in Warsaw, the top-ranked player didn't have a memorable campaign either, falling in the quarterfinals. Her two US Open warm-up tournaments, in Toronto and Cincinnati, ended in the Round of 16.

Swiatek, however, seems to have reset and got back on track at the US Open this week. The top seed notched up breezy wins over Jasmine Paolini and former champion Sloane Stephens to storm into the third round, dropping just eight games along the way.

Lauren Davis strikes the ball at the 2022 US Open

American home hope Lauren Davis, meanwhile, has one title to her credit, which catapulted her to a career-high ranking of No. 26 in 2017.

The 28-year-old has struggled since her run to the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International 2 from the qualifying rounds back in January this season. In Miami, however, she managed to rediscover her touch to make it to the third round from qualifying.

Davis' next noteworthy performance came at the WTA 125 event in Bastad, Sweden — the Nordea Open, where she reached the semifinals.

Back at her home Slam, Davis seems to have gained in confidence as evident from her two wins to reach the third round for the very first time in her career.

While Lucia Bronzetti threw in the towel during their first-round clash due to severe cramps, Davis edged 32nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 0-6, 6-4, 7-6(10-5) in the second round.

USTA @usta Lauren Davis fights back to win in three sets! 🤩 #USOpen Lauren Davis fights back to win in three sets! 🤩 #USOpen https://t.co/XVPbv9G12V

Iga Swiatek vs Lauren Davis head-to-head

Swiatek and Davis have never squared off on the tour before, so their head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Iga Swiatek vs Lauren Davis odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Iga Swiatek -1250 -4.5 (-435) Over 17.5 (-121) Lauren Davis +950 +4.5 (+320) Under 17.5 (-103)

(All odds sourced from Oddschecker)

Iga Swiatek vs Lauren Davis prediction

Swiatek serves at the 2022 US Open

Due to the huge gulf in their rankings and accomplishments, Swiatek comes into this clash as the overwhelming favorite.

Davis plays a physical brand of tennis with her backhand and speed being her standout weapon. She usually looks to draw opponents forward and finish with a passing shot.

However, doing it consistently against a player of Swiatek's caliber can be tough. The Pole has looked sharp so far, bringing back memories of her early-season dominance. Her pace, shot accuracy and anticipation, apart from her brilliant court coverage, could make life difficult for the home favorite.

Davis' serve, too, hasn't been at her best so far, leaking 15 double faults this week. If her serve woes reappear, Swiatek will have an easier time dispatching Davis.

Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh