US Open 2022: Iga Swiatek vs Sloane Stephens preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixtures: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Sloane Stephens

Date: September 1, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Iga Swiatek vs Sloane Stephens preview

Swiatek is the top seed at 2022 US Open.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will square off against Sloane Stephens in the second round of the US Open on Thursday.

Reigning French Open champion Swiatek has had a very successful year. She reached the semifinals of the Australian Open at the start of the season. The Pole then started a dream run, winning the Qatar Open, the Indian Wells Masters, the Miami Open, the Stuttgart Open and the Italian Open.

wta @WTA



gets her Bringing the heat early @iga_swiatek gets her #USOpen campaign up and running with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Paolini! Bringing the heat early ♨️@iga_swiatek gets her #USOpen campaign up and running with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Paolini! https://t.co/iZpcBN9Wzm

At one point, she was on a 37-match win streak, which came to an end at the hands of Alize Cornet at the Wimbledon Championships.

The 21-year-old entered New York on the back of early exits from the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Masters. She registered a comfortable 6-3, 6-0 win against Jasmine Paolini in her opening match to progress to the second round at Flushing Meadows.

Sloane Stephens at the 2022 US Open

Stephens won the US Open title back in 2017. The former champion started the season strong by winning the title at Guadalajara. The highlight of her season has been the quarterfinal finish at the French Open and the Citi Open. Besides that, she has mostly made early-round exits across various events.

The American enters the clash with Swiatek following a come-from-behind 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 win against Greet Minnen in the first round.

Iga Swiatek vs Sloane Stephens head-to-head

The two players have met once before, in the second round of the Cincinnati Open this year, where Swiatek prevailed in straight sets. Their head-to-head, thus, stands at 1-0 in the Pole's favor.

Iga Swiatek vs Sloane Stephens odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Iga Swiatek Sloane Stephens

(Odds will be updated soon)

Iga Swiatek vs Sloane Stephens prediction

Swiatek should be the favorite to win this match. She has a strong game with solid groundstrokes and quick footwork. That said, her serve is not her strong suit and is also prone to double faults.

Stephens should be extra motivated going into this contest as she will have the crowd's support going for her. Known for her speed, she covers the court well from both sides. If she is to have a shot at winning this contest, she will have to look for an early break to put pressure on Swiatek.

However, it has been a while since Stephens has made a deep run in the Grand Slams and is unlikely to make one in New York this year.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh