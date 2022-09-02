US Open 2022: Jannik Sinner vs Brandon Nakashima preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Jannik Sinner vs Brandon Nakashima

Date: September 03, 2022

Tournament: US Open 2022

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard court

Prize money: $60,102,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six

Jannik Sinner vs Brandon Nakashima preview

In the battle of the Next-Gen stars, Jannik Sinner will take on Brandon Nakashima in the third round of the US Open on Saturday.

After a tough first round that saw Sinner fight to survive in five sets against Daniel Altmaier, he sailed through his second-round match, outsmarting American Cristopher Eubanks in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6(8), 6-2.

The young Italian has had a constructive year, registering a 40-11 win-loss record. He has impressed at the Grand Slams this season, making the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and Wimbledon. He reached the fourth round at the French Open, but an injury forced him to retire mid-match.

Despite the 21-year-old incurring a few injuries throughout the season, which saw him pull out of matches, he has managed to produce a few great results. He clinched his first title of the year and sixth overall at the Croatia Open, halting defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the final. Sinner also reached the quarterfinals of the Dubai Open, Miami Open, Monte-Carlo Masters and the Italian Open.

Brandon Nakashima, meanwhile, has endured ups and downs throughout the season. Although the unseeded American reached a career-high ranking of World No. 49 in July, he has since slipped to the 69th rank. He has registered 21 wins against 18 losses so far.

The 21-year-old is yet to collect a title in his career. His best showings have been quarterfinal finishes at the Sydney International, Libema Open, Atlanta Open and the Los Cabos Open. He achieved his best result at a Grand Slam at the Wimbledon Championships this year, where he reached the fourth round before losing to eventual runner-up Nick Kyrgios.

Nakashima knocked out 17th seed Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets 7-6(5), 7-5, 6-3 in the second round in New York. In his opening-round match, the American dismissed Pavel Kotov in straight sets.

USTA @usta Short and sweet finish for Brandon Nakashima! @b_nakashima cruises to his first ever round 3 at the @usopen Short and sweet finish for Brandon Nakashima! @b_nakashima cruises to his first ever round 3 at the @usopen 👏 https://t.co/XCG7WSDctG

Jannik Sinner vs Brandon Nakashima head-to-head

The third round of the US Open will be the first time the duo will face off. Their head-to-head record is 0-0.

Jannik Sinner vs Brandon Nakashima odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Jannik Sinner Brandon Nakashima

(Odds will be updated soon)

Jannik Sinner vs Brandon Nakashima prediction

Jannik Sinner will enter as the favorite to win the encounter

On paper, Sinner will enter as the favorite to win the encounter against the home hope. The Italian is known for his skilful and clean ball striking. He is a great returner and will try to limit the number of aces produced by his opponent. He uses volleys to disrupt his competitor’s rhythm. His agility and flexibility benefit his chances of coming out on top in the rallies.

Nakashima, meanwhile, has versatility in his game. He places his shots well off of both wings. He favors his two-handed backhand to hit winners. Given the nature of his performances in the first two rounds at Flushing Meadows, the 21-year-old will enter this encounter with confidence.

Sinner will try to avoid serving at Nakashima’s backhand to have a better chance against the American. The better experienced Italian may encounter a little trouble but should come through in this encounter.

Pick: Sinner to win in four sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh