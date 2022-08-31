US Open 2022: Jannik Sinner vs Christopher Eubanks preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Jannik Sinner vs (Q) Christopher Eubanks

Date: September 1, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Jannik Sinner vs Christopher Eubanks preview

Jannik Sinner has won 39 matches so far this season

Jannik Sinner will face Christopher Eubanks in the second round of the US Open on Thursday.

Sinner has produced some very good performances this season, winning the Croatia Open in Umag. He also reached the quarterfinals of two Grand Slams and three Masters 1000 tournaments.

The Italian entered the US Open as the 11th seed and faced Daniel Altmaier in the opening round. The German won the opening set 7-5 but the Italian bounced back by taking the next two 6-2, 6-1.

Altmaier then took the fourth set 6-3 to force a decider, which Sinner dominated to win 6-1 and seal his place in the second round.

Eubanks won his maiden Grand Slam match

Eubanks has competed mostly on the ATP Challenger circuit this season. The American has not made it past the second round of any tournament he took part in on the ATP tour.

He qualified for the US Open main draw by beating Santiago Rodriguez Taverna, Gregoire Barrere and Raul Brancaccio in the qualifiers. The 26-year-old went up against Pedro Martinez in the first round and beat him 7-5, 6-3, 7-6(3) to book his place in the second round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

Jannik Sinner vs Christopher Eubanks head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is 0-0 as they have never locked horns before.

Jannik Sinner vs Christopher Eubanks odds

Jannik Sinner vs Christopher Eubanks prediction

Sinner will enter the match as the favorite to win, given the season he has had. The Italian has won 20 out of 25 matches on hardcourts in 2022 and beating him will be a daunting task for Eubanks, who has played very little on the ATP tour.

The Italian will look to be aggressive from the start and put pressure on his opponent. The 21-year-old served 15 aces in his last match and will look to have a lot more of those on Thursday. His powerful groundstrokes and on-court movement will come in handy.

Eubanks served 23 aces in his last match and will be eager to make the most out of his service games while looking for a decisive break. He is a good mover on the court, which will come in handy to deal with Sinner's shots. The American will have to be at his finest if he is to stand a chance.

While Sinner has been pushed to the limit and even beaten by lesser-ranked players before, he should be able to come out on top against Eubanks.

Pick: Sinner to win in four sets.

