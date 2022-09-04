US Open 2022: Jannik Sinner vs Ilya Ivashka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Jannik Sinner vs Ilya Ivashka

Date: September 05, 2022

Tournament: US Open 2022

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard court

Prize money: $60,102,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six

Jannik Sinner vs Ilya Ivashka preview

11th seed Jannik Sinner will square off against Ilya Ivashka in the fourth round of the US Open on Monday.

Jannik Sinner outclassed home hope Brandon Nakashima in the third round. Sinner made a dicey start to the match, losing the first set. However, the Italian made a compelling return in the next three sets and settled the score-line at 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2. In his earlier rounds, Jannik Sinner defeated Christopher Eubanks in straight sets and Daniel Altmaier in five sets.

Jannik Sinner closes out Saturday's action on Armstrong. The Italian did a great job regrouping after dropping the 1st set and won a ton of points at the net

The 21-year-old has had a quality year. He has a 41-11 win-loss record so far. The young Italian has had good success at this year’s Grand Slams, making the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and Wimbledon. He reached the fourth round at the French Open, but was forced to retire injured mid-match. Sinner is the only player alongside Rafael Nadal to have made it to the second week of all four Slams of 2022.

Sinner incurred a few injuries during the season, which saw him pull out of matches, but he has attained great results otherwise. He lifted his first title of the season and sixth overall at the Croatia Open by defeating the defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the ultimate encounter.

Sinner also reached the quarterfinals of the Dubai Open, Miami Open, Monte-Carlo Masters and the Rome Masters.

Ilya Ivashka, meanwhile, has registered 19 wins and 17 losses so far. The Belarusian was a quarterfinalist at the Open 13, Geneva Open and Libema Open. He improved his results at the Atlanta Open, where he reached the final four. Apart from that, the 28-year-old has suffered many losses.

Ilya Ivashka has emerged as the dark horse at Flushing Meadows, registering noteworthy wins and causing a few upsets. In the first round, the Belarusian dismissed Sam Querrey in four sets. His next victory was a massive four-sets upset over eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz. In his most recent encounter, he downed 26th seed Lorenzo Musetti in four sets, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3. Ivashka has thus bettered his last year’s third-round result in New York by advancing to the fourth round.





After Hurkacz, another seeded player falls against the player from Belarus. An incredible Ilya Ivashka beats a nervous Lorenzo Musetti to secure a spot in the second week of the #USOpen

Jannik Sinner vs Ilya Ivashka head-to-head

Sinner and Ivashka will go head-to-head for the first time on Monday, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0 for now.

Jannik Sinner vs Ilya Ivashka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Jannik Sinner +275 -5.5 (-110) Over 36.5 (-120) Ilya Ivashka -350 +5.5 (-125) Under 36.5 (-120)

(All odds sourced from bet365)

Jannik Sinner vs Ilya Ivashka prediction

Sinner will enter this match-up as the favorite

Sinner will enter this match-up as the favorite. He implements an aggressive style of play. The youngster possesses great ball-striking skills along with a good serve. He hits winners in all corners of the court. He is also a fabulous returner and will try to return many serves and put the ball back into play. Sinner reads his opponent’s game well and tries to attack their weaknesses.

Ivashka, meanwhile, will look to earn quick points on his big serve, although it could prove to be a task against an opponent like Sinner. The Belarusian has been playing from behind the baseline of late, but may approach the net to finish off the points as the match progresses. He is a consistent returner who will look to extract points off of his opponent’s errors.

However, Ivashka’s net strategy usually leaves him vulnerable against lobs and Sinner will try to exploit this weakness when possible. Sinner’s experience in the latter stages of the Grand Slams should help him cross the finish line.

Pick: Sinner to win in four sets.

