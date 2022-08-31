US Open 2022: Jessica Pegula vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Jessica Pegula vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Date: September 1, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Jessica Pegula vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich preview

Jessica Pegula has produced some fine performances so far this season

Eighth seed Jessica Pegula will be up against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round of the US Open on Thursday.

Pegula has not won a title so far this season but has had long runs in several big tournaments. She reached her maiden WTA 1000 final in Madrid, where she was beaten by Ons Jabeur.

During the US Open Series, the 28-year-old reached the semifinals of the Canadian Open but lost to eventual champion Simona Halep despite winning the opening set. She followed this up by making it to the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati before losing to Caroline Garcia.

The American is seeded eighth at the US Open and sealed her place in the second round by defeating Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 6-2.

US Open Tennis @usopen



She's through after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Viktorika Golubic. Business-like from No. 8 seed Jessica PegulaShe's through after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Viktorika Golubic. Business-like from No. 8 seed Jessica Pegula 💪She's through after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Viktorika Golubic. https://t.co/Lc8ND6NEiL

Aliaksandra Sasnovich at the bett1open

Sasnovich has reached two finals this season, with her first coming at the Melbourne Summer Set 2, where she lost to Amanda Anisimova.

The Belarusian's second title clash came at the Tennis in the Land in Cleveland. Here, she beat Aleksandra Krunic, Sara Sorribes Tormo, Madison Brengle and Alize Cornet before losing to Liudmila Samsonova.

She then competed at the US Open and booked her place in the second round by defeating Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-2, 6-4.

Live Tennis Results @live_tennis US Open - 1st Round: Aliaksandra Sasnovich beat Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-2, 6-4 US Open - 1st Round: Aliaksandra Sasnovich beat Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-2, 6-4

Jessica Pegula vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two is 0-0. They will lock horns for the first time on Thursday.

Jessica Pegula vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Jessica Pegula -250 -3.5 (-125) Over 21.5 (-120) ALiaksandra Sasnovich +200 +3.5 (-110) Under 21.5 (-120)

(All odds sourced from bet365)

Jessica Pegula vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich prediction

Pegula will enter the match as the heavy favorite to win given her recent run of form. The 28-year-old has produced some impressive performances lately and is expected to do well at the US Open.

Her aggressive style will do her well on hardcourts, not to forget she will also have the crowd on her side. She will also look to mix things up with her astute slices.

Sasnovich also loves to play adventurously and can make things difficult for her opponent. However, the Belarusian needs to hit fewer unforced errors as she cannot afford too many of them against someone like Pegula.

That said, the American's recent run of form makes it very unlikely for Sasnovich to come out on top.

Pick: Pegula to win in straight sets.

