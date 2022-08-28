US Open 2022: Jessica Pegula vs Viktorija Golubic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Jessica Pegula vs (Q) Viktorija Golubic

Date: August 30, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Jessica Pegula vs Viktorija Golubic preview

Eighth seed Jessica Pegula will begin her quest for her home Slam against Swiss qualifier Viktorija Golubic at the US Open 2022 on Tuesday.

The American has been one of the most consistent players this season. She reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open and went one better in Miami, where she made the last four.

The World No. 8 then had a terrific clay swing, finishing as the runner-up in Madrid before securing a last-eight berth at Roland Garros.

After a couple of early exits, the 28-year-old got back into her groove in Toronto and Cincinnati, making the semifinals and quarterfinals, respectively.

Having been to the quarterfinals of two Majors this year, Pegula will be eager to improve her record at the US Open, where she has never advanced beyond the third round.

Golubic in action at Wimbledon 2022

Pegula's first-round opponent, Viktorija Golubic's best moment of her career came at the French Open in 2021, when she made the quarterfinals.

Other than that, the 29-year-old has a solitary WTA title to her name, which she achieved at home in Lausanne in 2016. The Swiss veteran's other noteworthy accomplishment was winning the women's doubles silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics alongside Belinda Bencic.

Golubic hasn't had a solid season this year, with some deep runs interspersed between early exits. After reaching the last eight at the Melbourne Summer Set 1, her next notable performance was at Indian Wells, where she made the last 16.

A couple of quarterfinals in Strasbourg and Warsaw, apart from a semifinal in Nottingham, are her other memorable results of the season.

The World No. 88 won three rounds of qualifying this week to secure her berth in the main draw of the US Open, where she never made it past the opening round.

Jessica Pegula vs Viktorija Golubic head-to-head

Pegula and Golubic have never crossed swords on the tour before, so their head-to-head remains tied at 0-0.

Jessica Pegula vs Viktorija Golubic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Jessica Pegula -667 -5.5 (-138) Over 18.5 (-138) Viktorija Golubic +500 +5.5 (+100) Under 18.5 (+100)

Jessica Pegula vs Viktorija Golubic prediction

Pegula during a practice session ahead of the 2022 US Open

This match pits two players who are at the opposite ends of the spectrum as far as consistency is concerned. By dint of her ranking and a bunch of top-class performances at the biggest tournaments, Pegula comes into this match as the favorite to win.

The home support will lend the American extra motivation to perform well in what has so far been the best season of her career. Her aggressive playing style will put her at an advantage on the fast US Open hardcourts.

That said, she should be wary of Golubic's single-handed backhand, which is her biggest weapon. She likes to mix up her groundstrokes with dropshots and slices, which could disrupt Pegula's rhythm.

Although Golubic does have it in her to put Pegula in a spot of bother, once the American finds her range, the qualifier isn't likely to have an easy time. Golubic isn't the best under pressure and her game could collapse into a heap of errors if she is rushed.

Pick: Pegula to win in straight sets.

