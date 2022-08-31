US Open 2022: John Isner vs Holger Rune preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: John Isner vs (28) Holger Rune
Date: September 1, 2022.
Tournament: US Open 2022.
Round: Second round (Round of 64).
Venue: New York, United States.
Category: Grand Slam.
Surface: Hard.
Prize money: $60,102,000.
Live telecasts: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.
John Isner vs Holger Rune preview
John Isner will lock horns with Holger Rune in the second round of the US Open on Thursday.
Inner has had an average season so far with 22 wins against 16 losses. He hasn't won a title this year but reached the final of the ATP 250 Houston Open, losing to Reilly Opelka in straight sets. The American failed to get past the third round at the French Open and Wimbledon.
He advanced to the Cincinnati Open quarterfinals recently before falling to Stefanos Tsitsipas in a hard-fought three-set contest.
Isner beat federico Delbonis 6-3, 6-1, 7-5 in the first round of the US Open.
Holger Rune, on the other end, reached a career-high ranking of 28 in August. He has had a decent season so far, with 20 wins and 18 losses.
Rune clinched his first career ATP title at the Munich Open by defeating Botic van de Zandschulp. He was also successful in winning the Sanremo Challenger in April. The Danish player made headlines when he reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open before losing to Casper Ruud in four sets.
In his first-round match at Flushing Meadows, the 28th seed outplayed Peter Gojowczyk in straight sets, 6-2 6-4 7-6(5).
John Isner vs Holger Rune head-to-head
The head-to-head between the two currently stands at 0-0 as Thursday's match will be their first meeting.
John Isner vs Holger Rune odds
(All odds sourced from BetMGM)
John Isner vs Holger Rune prediction
Isner will be the favorite heading into this one, but Rune is more than capable of challenging the big American.
Isner has arguably the best serve in tennis. In his previous match, he served 19 aces, zero double faults, and won 88% of the points on his first serve. He will hope to post similar numbers against Rune.
Rune is in the midst of a breakout season. His aggressive style and powerful groundstrokes are well-suited to the quick surfaces at the US Open. The young Dane will have to be at his best on the return of serve and with his passing shots if he is to challenge Isner on Thursday.
However, the way Isner is serving at the moment, taking three sets off him will be a mammoth task.
Pick: Isner to win in four sets