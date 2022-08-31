US Open 2022: John Isner vs Holger Rune preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: John Isner vs (28) Holger Rune

Date: September 1, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Live telecasts: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

John Isner vs Holger Rune preview

Isner serves at the 2022 US Open - Day 2

John Isner will lock horns with Holger Rune in the second round of the US Open on Thursday.

Inner has had an average season so far with 22 wins against 16 losses. He hasn't won a title this year but reached the final of the ATP 250 Houston Open, losing to Reilly Opelka in straight sets. The American failed to get past the third round at the French Open and Wimbledon.

He advanced to the Cincinnati Open quarterfinals recently before falling to Stefanos Tsitsipas in a hard-fought three-set contest.

Isner beat federico Delbonis 6-3, 6-1, 7-5 in the first round of the US Open.

US Open Tennis @usopen



John Isner is the Serve of the Day



@Heineken | #USOpen In a shocking turn of events...John Isner is the Serve of the Day In a shocking turn of events...John Isner is the Serve of the Day 🚀@Heineken | #USOpen https://t.co/rlMvT1BRY3

Rune at the 2022 US Open - Day 2

Holger Rune, on the other end, reached a career-high ranking of 28 in August. He has had a decent season so far, with 20 wins and 18 losses.

Rune clinched his first career ATP title at the Munich Open by defeating Botic van de Zandschulp. He was also successful in winning the Sanremo Challenger in April. The Danish player made headlines when he reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open before losing to Casper Ruud in four sets.

In his first-round match at Flushing Meadows, the 28th seed outplayed Peter Gojowczyk in straight sets, 6-2 6-4 7-6(5).

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



John Isner sent down aces in his opening game in New York this year



He will face Holger Rune from Denmark next! 🤟🏻



#Tennis #USOpen #JohnIsner #HolgerRune THE AMERICAN ACE MASTER ENTERS ROUNDJohn Isner sent downaces in his opening game in New York this yearHe will face Holger Rune from Denmark next! 🤟🏻 THE AMERICAN ACE MASTER ENTERS ROUND 2️⃣John Isner sent down 1️⃣9️⃣ aces in his opening game in New York this year 🙌He will face Holger Rune from Denmark next! 🤟🏻#Tennis #USOpen #JohnIsner #HolgerRune https://t.co/vCQgcMd1t4

John Isner vs Holger Rune head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two currently stands at 0-0 as Thursday's match will be their first meeting.

John Isner vs Holger Rune odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) John Isner -175 -2.5 (-220) Over 42.5 (-130) Holger Rune +135 +2.5 (-250) Under 42.5 (-110)

(All odds sourced from BetMGM)

John Isner vs Holger Rune prediction

Isner at the 2022 ATP Cup: Day 2

Isner will be the favorite heading into this one, but Rune is more than capable of challenging the big American.

Isner has arguably the best serve in tennis. In his previous match, he served 19 aces, zero double faults, and won 88% of the points on his first serve. He will hope to post similar numbers against Rune.

Rune is in the midst of a breakout season. His aggressive style and powerful groundstrokes are well-suited to the quick surfaces at the US Open. The young Dane will have to be at his best on the return of serve and with his passing shots if he is to challenge Isner on Thursday.

However, the way Isner is serving at the moment, taking three sets off him will be a mammoth task.

Pick: Isner to win in four sets

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala