US Open 2022: Karen Khachanov vs Denis Kudla preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (27) Karen Khachanov vs Denis Kudla

Date: August 29, 2022

Tournament: US Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $60,102,000

Karen Khachanov vs Denis Kudla preview

Karen Khachanov and Denis Kudla will lock horns in an exciting opening-round encounter at the 2022 US Open on Monday.

27th-seeded Khachanov comes into the tournament having made early exits in his last three main draw appearances in Cincinnati, Montreal and San Jose. The losses pushed his win-loss tally for the season to 26-20.

While he hasn't had the ideal lead-up to the US Open, the Russian does possess a power-packed game that would be needed to turn things around for him.

Kudla will look to end his four-match losing strak in New York.

Kudla, meanwhile, will also look to end his four-match losing streak in New York. In fact, the American has not won consecutive matches since Miami way back in March — where he posted three of his only five main draw wins for 2022.

Despite his poor lead-up, Kudla will be hopeful of putting up a better showing in front of home fans in New York.

Karen Khachanov vs Denis Kudla head-to-head

Khachanov and Kudla have split their previous two meetings, so their current head-to-head stands at a 1-1 deadlock. The two met in the opening-round of the Australian Open this year, with the Russian winning in four sets.

Karen Khachanov vs Denis Kudla odds

Karen Khachanov vs Denis Kudla prediction

Khachanov will look to take on the role of the aggressor.

Karen Khachanov possesses a strong attacking game and often steps out looking to be the aggressor. That said, his best results often come when he manages to mix his high-risk shotmaking with patient point construction.

The same will be especially important against Denis Kudla, who does not mind playing against pace. In fact, he enjoys using an opponent's power against them and can be dangerous if allowed to read the game.

Khachanov, however, would have gotten a sense of his opponent's skills in redirecting the ball in their two meetings. He played a rather clean match against Kudla in Melbourne and will look to replicate the strategy in New York as well.

Kudla remains a tricky first-round opponent, but Khachanov's superior power off the ground should give him a definitive edge in the quick New York conditions.

Prediction: Khachanov to win in four sets

