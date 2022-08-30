US Open 2022: Karen Khachanov vs Thiago Monteiro preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (27) Karen Khachanov vs Thiago Monteiro

Date: August 31, 2022

Tournament: US Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $60,102,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six

Karen Khachanov vs Thiago Monteiro preview

Karen Khachanov and Thiago Moneiro on Monday came through similarly tight opening-round wins at the 2022 US Open to set up a second-round showdown.

First out on Court 13, Khachanov overcame a slow start against home favorite Denis Kudla to prevail in four sets. The Russian, who had beaten Kudla in the opening round of the Australian Open as well, posted his 27th win of the season — against 20 losses — to enter the second round.

Khachanov will now be looking to match his best performance at the US Open by progressing through to the third round.

Monteiro beat Alex Molcan in his first match.

Monteiro, meanwhile, beat Alex Molcan in a topsy-turvy four-set contest — eventually prevailing 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1. The victory was a big one for the Brazilian, who had remained winless in his three prior appearances at the US Open

A solid performance on serve, however, helped him seal the win over a dangerous opponent. For Monteiro, it will be important to take away the positives from the contest heading into uncharatered waters.

Karen Khachanov vs Thiago Monteiro head-to-head

Khachanov leads Monteiro 2-0 in their current head-to-head. The duo's latest meeting came at the Serbia Open earlier this year, with the Russian winning in straight sets.

Karen Khachanov vs Thiago Monteiro odds

Karen Khachanov vs Thiago Monteiro prediction

Khachanov has a clean record ahginst Monteiro.

Both Karen Khachanov and Thiago Monteiro possess powerful first serves and are likely to win plenty of cheap points behind the shot. That said, the Russian is the more powerful player off the ground.

When striking the ball well, Khachanov's groundstrokes can prove too hot to handle for his opponents. The Russian also enjoys playing on the hardcourts much more than his opponent — whose topspin-heavy shots are better suited for clay,

That said, Monteiro is capable of mixing up his shotmaking and could trouble Khachaov with his variety. The Russian will have to be patient during rallies and not go for too much, too early.

If he can keep tabs on his error count, Khachanov should be able to power past the Brazilian in the quick New York conditions and reach the third round of the US Open for the third time in his career.

Prediction: Khachanov to win in four sets

