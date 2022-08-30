US Open 2022: Leylah Fernandez vs Liudmila Samsonova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Leylah Fernandez vs Liudmila Samsonova.

Date: August 31, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Match timing: 11 am local time, 3 pm GMT, 8:30 pm IST.

Live telecasts: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Leylah Fernandez vs Liudmila Samsonova preview

Fernandez at the 2022 US Open

Fourteenth seed Leylah Fernandez will lock horns with Liudmila Samsonova in the second round of the US Open on Wednesday.

A year ago, Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez mesmerized tennis fans all over the world with their dream run to the 2021 US Open final. Their respective runs were life-changing for both players.

Fernandez will look forward to creating more good memories at Flushing Meadows. Although she has had a moderate season so far with 17 wins against 10 losses, she won the Abierto GNP Seguros in Mexico.

At Indian Wells, the teenager played well to advance to the fourth round before falling to fifth seed Paula Badosa. She then saw a drop in form, failing to get past the second round in four of her subsequent tournaments. The 19-year-old had to sit out for a while after suffering a foot injury during her quarterfinal encounter against Martina Trevisan at Roland Garros.

She won her first-round match against Oceane Dodin in straight sets, 6-3 6-4.

Citi Open - Day 9

Liudmila Samsonova, meanwhile, is in the best form of her career, winning two titles and reaching a career-high ranking of 25 in May this year. With all the turmoil surrounding Russian players this year, Samsonova had to sit out the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Prior to her participation in the US Open, she won the Citi Open and the Cleveland Open, defeating Kaia Kanepi and Aliaksandra Sasnovich, respectively. She has won 20 matches against 14 losses this year and is currently ranked 35th in the world.

Samsonova won her first-round match against qualifier Sara Bejlek in straight sets, 6-3 6-1.

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis Lyuda!



Make that 11 wins in a row for Liudmila Samsonova.



The winner of back-to-back titles in Washington DC and Cleveland, Samsonova kicks off her 2022 US Open campaign by brushing aside 16yo Czech qualifier Sara Bejlek,6-3, 6-1.



Next Up: Leylah Fernandez or Oceane Dodin Lyuda!Make that 11 wins in a row for Liudmila Samsonova.The winner of back-to-back titles in Washington DC and Cleveland, Samsonova kicks off her 2022 US Open campaign by brushing aside 16yo Czech qualifier Sara Bejlek,6-3, 6-1.Next Up: Leylah Fernandez or Oceane Dodin https://t.co/cIIECWuI8x

Leylah Fernandez vs Liudmila Samsonova head-to-head

The pair are yet to play against each other, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Leylah Fernandez vs Liudmila Samsonova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Leylah Fernandez +140 +1.5 (105) 2 sets (-200) Liudmila Samsonova -185 -1.5 (-325) 3 sets (+240)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Leylah Fernandez vs Liudmila Samsonova prediction

This second-round match at the US Open promises to be a humdinger, with no clear favorite.

Fernandez will take inspiration from her performances in New York last year. Her strong serve and athleticism will hold her in good stead on the quick surfaces at Flushing Meadows. In her previous match, she hit 10 aces and won 74% of her first-serve points.

Samsonova, however, has momentum on her side. The Russian has won her last 11 matches, including two title runs back-to-back. She is known for her fierce forehand which helps her dominate rallies. She has won an impressive 80.3% of her service games this season.

The match is likely to be hard-fought, but expect the in-form Samsonova to come through in the end.

Pick: Samsonova in three sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala