US Open 2022: Leylah Fernandez vs Oceane Dodin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Leylah Fernandez vs Oceane Dodin

Date: August 30, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Leylah Fernandez vs Oceane Dodin preview

2022 US Open - Previews

14th seed Leylah Fernandez will lock horns with Oceane Dodin in the first round of the US Open on Monday.

Fernandez began her season with a first-round defeat to wildcard entrant Madison Inglis at the Australian Open. She bounced back at the Monterrey Open, beating Camila Osorio 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(3) in the final to win her first title of the season.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



The 13th seed Canadian defeated Australia's Storm Sanders 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 and will face Beatriz Haddad Maia in second round of Toronto



#LeylahFernandez #Toronto #Tennis Last year's US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez is back to the court for the first time since French OpenThe 13th seed Canadian defeated Australia's Storm Sanders 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 and will face Beatriz Haddad Maia in second round of Toronto Last year's US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez is back to the court for the first time since French Open 🔥The 13th seed Canadian defeated Australia's Storm Sanders 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 and will face Beatriz Haddad Maia in second round of Toronto 👏#LeylahFernandez #Toronto #Tennis https://t.co/OTIEo0nCR5

The teenager did well to reach the fourth round at Indian Wells, before losing to fifth seed Paula Badosa. She then suffered a dip in form, failing to clear the second round in four of her next tournaments. The 19-year-old then suffered a foot injury during her quarterfinal match against Martina Trevisan at Roland Garros, which saw her remain on the sidelines for an extended period.

She made her comeback at the Canadian Open, losing to Beatriz Haddad Maia in the Round of 32. At the Cincinnati Open, she made a first-round exit with a 6-4, 7-5 defeat to Ekaterina Alexandrova.

J&T Banka Ostrava Open 2021 - Day One

World No. 99 Dodin has had a decent season so far with two semifinal appearances. She kickstarted her season with a first-round loss to Irina Bara in the qualifiers of the Melbourne Summer Set. A week later at the Sydney Tennis Classic, the Frenchwoman qualified for the main draw event and reached the second round, where she lost to Belinda Bencic.

At the Australian Open, Dodin bowed out with an opening-round defeat to Irina-Camelia Begu. Dodin then registered a streak of poor results until the Andalucía Open in Marbella, where she reached the semifinal.

wta @WTA



Qualifier



#OBN21 Upset CompleteQualifier @oceane_dodin defeats the No.14 seed in a three set battle Upset Complete ✅Qualifier 🇫🇷 @oceane_dodin defeats the No.14 seed in a three set battle 💪#OBN21 https://t.co/JUGg2bDXMX

She made it to another semifinal, this time in the Internationaux de Strasbourg, where an abdominal injury forced her to withdraw mid-way through her clash with Angelique Kerber. Since then, she has won just once in eight matches.

Leylah Fernandez vs Oceane Dodin head-to-head

The pair are yet to play against each other and head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Leylah Fernandez vs Oceane Dodin odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total games (Over & Under) Leylah Fernandez -550 -5.5 (-110) 19.5 (-125) Oceane Dodin +375 +5.5 (-125) 19.5 (-110)

(All odds sourced from betmgm)

Leylah Fernandez vs Oceane Dodin prediction

Though Leylah Fernandez is yet to regain her form after returning from a foot injury, she is still the favorite to win this tie.

The 2021 US Open finalist dominates primarily on hardcourts. She operates from the baseline and plays to her strengths. The southpaw has worked hard to compensate for her lack of height, with her accurate forehands generating good power. She also possesses an equally good backhand which has earned her a fair share of points.

As for Dodin, she has to be on her toes at all times. Despite being the clear favorite, Fernandez has shown signs of flaws in her game as evident from her previous match. Dodin has to wait for the perfect opportunity to trouble the Canadian.

That said, if the Canadian plays to her strengths and isn't troubled by her fitness, she should be able to register a win and go through to the next round.

Pick: Leylah Fernandez to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh