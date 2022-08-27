US Open 2022: Leylah Fernandez vs Oceane Dodin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (14) Leylah Fernandez vs Oceane Dodin
Date: August 30, 2022.
Tournament: US Open 2022.
Round: First round (Round of 128).
Venue: New York, United States.
Category: Grand Slam.
Surface: Hard.
Prize money: $60,102,000.
Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.
Leylah Fernandez vs Oceane Dodin preview
14th seed Leylah Fernandez will lock horns with Oceane Dodin in the first round of the US Open on Monday.
Fernandez began her season with a first-round defeat to wildcard entrant Madison Inglis at the Australian Open. She bounced back at the Monterrey Open, beating Camila Osorio 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(3) in the final to win her first title of the season.
The teenager did well to reach the fourth round at Indian Wells, before losing to fifth seed Paula Badosa. She then suffered a dip in form, failing to clear the second round in four of her next tournaments. The 19-year-old then suffered a foot injury during her quarterfinal match against Martina Trevisan at Roland Garros, which saw her remain on the sidelines for an extended period.
She made her comeback at the Canadian Open, losing to Beatriz Haddad Maia in the Round of 32. At the Cincinnati Open, she made a first-round exit with a 6-4, 7-5 defeat to Ekaterina Alexandrova.
World No. 99 Dodin has had a decent season so far with two semifinal appearances. She kickstarted her season with a first-round loss to Irina Bara in the qualifiers of the Melbourne Summer Set. A week later at the Sydney Tennis Classic, the Frenchwoman qualified for the main draw event and reached the second round, where she lost to Belinda Bencic.
At the Australian Open, Dodin bowed out with an opening-round defeat to Irina-Camelia Begu. Dodin then registered a streak of poor results until the Andalucía Open in Marbella, where she reached the semifinal.
She made it to another semifinal, this time in the Internationaux de Strasbourg, where an abdominal injury forced her to withdraw mid-way through her clash with Angelique Kerber. Since then, she has won just once in eight matches.
Leylah Fernandez vs Oceane Dodin head-to-head
The pair are yet to play against each other and head-to-head stands at 0-0.
Leylah Fernandez vs Oceane Dodin odds
(All odds sourced from betmgm)
Leylah Fernandez vs Oceane Dodin prediction
Though Leylah Fernandez is yet to regain her form after returning from a foot injury, she is still the favorite to win this tie.
The 2021 US Open finalist dominates primarily on hardcourts. She operates from the baseline and plays to her strengths. The southpaw has worked hard to compensate for her lack of height, with her accurate forehands generating good power. She also possesses an equally good backhand which has earned her a fair share of points.
As for Dodin, she has to be on her toes at all times. Despite being the clear favorite, Fernandez has shown signs of flaws in her game as evident from her previous match. Dodin has to wait for the perfect opportunity to trouble the Canadian.
That said, if the Canadian plays to her strengths and isn't troubled by her fitness, she should be able to register a win and go through to the next round.
Pick: Leylah Fernandez to win in straight sets.