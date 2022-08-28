US Open 2022: Lorenzo Musetti vs David Goffin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (26) Lorenzo Musetti vs David Goffin

Date: August 30, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Lorenzo Musetti vs David Goffin preview

Lorenzo Musetti has won a title this season

Lorenzo Musetti will face David Goffin in the first round of the US Open on Tuesday.

The 26th-seeded Italian's only title of this season came at the Hamburg European Open, where he stunned Carlos Alcaraz in the final. After this, he suffered a last-16 exit at the Croatia Open Umag, losing to Marco Cecchinato.

Musetti qualified for the main draw of the Western & Southern Open at Cincinnati but lost to eventual champion Borna Coric in the first round. He suffered another opening-round exit at the Winston-Salem Open, losing 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-1 to Richard Gasquet.

Like Musetti, Goffin also won a title this season, at the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech, beating Alex Molcan in the final. The Belgian reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals, where he lost to Cameron Norrie in a five-set thriller. After this, he lost in the opening round of the Citi Open, Canadian Open and Winston-Salem Open.

At the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, he won two rounds of qualifying but succumbed to Marcos Giron in the first round.

Lorenzo Musetti vs David Goffin head-to-head

Musetti leads 1-0 in the head-to-head against David Goffin, having beaten him 6-0, 7-5, 7-6(3) in the first round of last year's French Open.

Lorenzo Musetti vs David Goffin odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Lorenzo Musetti +110 +1.5 (-110) Under 38.5 (-125) David Goffin -140 -1.5 (-115) Over 38.5 (-110)

(All odds are sourced from Oddschecker)

Lorenzo Musetti vs David Goffin prediction

Musetti has produced some promising performances so far this season but Goffin should not be written off.

The Italian has a solid one-handed backhand and will look to make the most of it. He has a strong serve and can generate a lot of pace off his groundstrokes. While the World No. 30 does not shy away from being aggressive, he can withstand long rallies too.

Goffin will look to dictate the play from the baseline and has a strong backhand to go with it. The Belgian's return game will come in handy against Musetti's serve while his on-court movement is pretty good.

Eventually, it might come down to which player makes the fewer number of errors on court.

Musetti is a fine talent and has a better record on hard courts this season compared to Goffin. However, the Belgian's experience might see him eventually prevail.

Pick: Goffin to win in five sets.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee