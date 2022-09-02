US Open 2022: Lorenzo Musetti vs Ilya Ivashka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (26) Lorenzo Musetti vs Ilya Ivashka

Date: September 03, 2022

Tournament: US Open 2022

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard court

Prize money: $60,102,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six

Lorenzo Musetti vs Ilya Ivashka preview

Lorenzo Musetti will square off against Ilya Ivashka in the third round of the US Open on Saturday.

In the second round, the 26th-seeded Musetti overcame Gijs Brouwer 6-7(1), 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. He had earlier edged David Goffin 3-6, 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9) in a match of the finest margins.

It has been a season of mixed results for Lorenzo Musetti. The 20-year-old had a major breakthrough at the ATP 500 event in Hamburg, where he clinched his first title, dismantling Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

Other than that, it has been an underwhelming season for the youngster.

After a dull start to the year, the Italian attained his first noteworthy result at the Maharashtra Open, where he reached the quarterfinals. He replicated his result the following week by making the final eight of ATP Rotterdam. The Italian booked another quarterfinal spot at the Grand Prix Hassan II in April.

Musetti made first-round exits at all three Grand Slams prior to the 2022 US Open.

Ilya Ivashka, too, has faced some tough times on the tennis courts. So far this season, he has registered 18 wins and 17 losses.

The Belarusian was a quarterfinalist at the Open 13, Geneva Open and Libema Open. He acquired a better result at the Atlanta Open, where he reached the semifinals.

In the second round of the US Open, Ivashka pulled off a huge upset over eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz, sending the Pole out 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3. In his first-round match before that, the Belarusian downed Sam Querrey in four sets.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Ilya Ivashka head-to-head

The Italian and the Belarusian faced off at the Madrid Open earlier this year, which has been their sole encounter so far. Musetti came out on top 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Ilya Ivashka odds

Player Name Moneyline Lorenzo Musetti +130 Ilya Ivashka -163

Lorenzo Musetti vs Ilya Ivashka prediction

This has all the makings of a tight contest. Musetti hasn’t had the smoothest of rides in his previous two encounters, while Ivashka has exceeded expectations.

Musetti has a very crafty, old-school playing style. He mixes up his shots regularly, varying the speed. With a heavy topspin forehand, the young Italian pushes his opponents behind the baseline and slows down the pace of the point only to rush his opponent at the next return.

The 20-year-old also possesses a stylish one-handed backhand, which he employs to dish out winners.

Ivashka, meanwhile, is used to earning quick points off his serve. He implements powerful groundstrokes and hits speedy, flat returns to disrupt his opponent's rhythm.

Musetti’s exceptional skills in controlling the pace of the game will benefit him against the Belarusian, who may struggle to take control of the points. Although this is a match-up with no obvious favorites, if Musetti is able to maintain his stamina, he should be able to advance to the fourth round.

Pick: Musetti to win in five sets.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee