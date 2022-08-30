US Open 2022: Madison Keys vs Camila Giorgi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (20) Madison Keys vs Camila Giorgi.

Date: August 31, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Madison Keys vs Camila Giorgi preview

Madison Keys at the 2022 US Open.

Home favorite Madison Keys will square off against World No. 67 Camila Giorgi in the second round of the 2022 US Open on Wednesday.

Keys was up against Dayana Yastremska in the first round. The 2017 US Open finalist was down 4-1 in the opening set. She then won three games in a row to level the score. The duo held serve over the next few games. With Keys serving to stay in the set at 6-5, she saved three set points and took the set to a tie-break. She edged out Yastremska in the tie-break to bag the set.

The American secured a break of serve to lead 4-2 in the second set but dropped her serve in the following game. However, Keys managed to snatch yet another break in the next game to go 5-3 up. She served out the match with ease to win 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Camila Giorgi at the 2022 Canadian Open.

Camila Giorgi kicked off her US Open campaign against Anna Bondar. The Italian went down a break to trail 3-2 in the opening set. She immediately broke back to level the proceedings, but her opponent snagged another break of serve to go 5-3 up. The Hungarian then served out the set in the following game.

Giorgi was once again on the backfoot as she went down a break in the second set. However, from 3-2 onwards, she won the next four games to grab the set and take the match to a decider.

She carried the momentum from the previous set into the final one as well. She raced to a 4-0 lead before Bondar was finally able to get on board. The Italian then won the next couple of games to complete a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 comeback victory.

Madison Keys vs Camila Giorgi head-to-head

The two have faced off six times before, with Keys leading Giorgi 4-2 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2018 Western & Southern Open in straight sets.

Madison Keys vs Camila Giorgi odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Madison Keys -250 +1.5 (-600) Over 20.5 (-135) Camila Giorgi +180 -1.5 (+350) Under 20.5 (-105)

(All odds sourced from BetMG)

Madison Keys vs Camila Giorgi prediction

Madison Keys at the 2022 Western & Southern Open.

Two of the hardest hitters on the women's tour are set to face off for the first time in four years. Both players were tested in the first round by their opponents. Giorgi needed to make a comeback after going down a set and a break. Keys, on the other hand, needed to save a few set points before winning the first set of her match.

The unforced error count was higher than the number of winners for both of them. However, their serving stats set them apart. Giorgi threw in eight double faults in the previous round and the Italian will need to avoid giving freebies like that to Keys.

Keys, the 2017 US Open finalist, is a better server and if Giorgi falters on her own serve, it's all but over for her. With both players having a similar brand of tennis, just executing their usual gameplay of aggressive tennis might lead to a flurry of errors. A slightly measured approach could give them an edge over the other.

Since her only fourth-round showing in New York in 2013, Giorgi hasn't made it past the second round. Keys has won their last two matches quite easily and is likely to make it three in a row soon.

Pick: Madison Keys to win in straight sets.

