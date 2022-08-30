US Open 2022: Maria Sakkari vs Xiyu Wang preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Maria Sakkari vs Xiyu Wang

Date: August 31, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Maria Sakkari vs Xiyu Wang preview

Sakkari at the 2021 US Open - Day 8

World No. 3 Maria Sakkari will square off against China's Xiyu Wang in the second round of the US Open on Wednesday.

Sakkari has had a decent season so far. She began the year with a second-round exit at the Adelaide International. A week later, at the Australian Open, she was knocked out in the fourth round by Jessica Pegula. The 27-year-old then made the final at St. Petersburg before losing to Anett Kontaveit.

Sakkari continued her good form in Qatar. She beat the likes of Pegula and Coco Gauff en route to the semifinals but was beaten by Iga Swiatek in straight sets. At Indian Wells, Sakkari made the final and was once again thwarted by Swiatek.

The Greek then suffered a dip in form, losing early in Miami, Madrid and at the French Open.

Sakkari came into the US Open on the back of a second-round exit at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. She beat veteran Tatjana Maria in the first round in what was a nervy affair.

Xiyu Wang at the 2022 Australian Open: Day 3

Xiyu Wang has plied her trade mainly on the ITF circuit this season. At the Australian Open, she lost to fourth seed Barbora Krejcikova in the second round. She failed to qualify for the Miami Open and lost early in Charleston. After failing to qualify for the French Open and losing in the first round at Wimbledon, the Chinese player is determined to put on a better showing in New York.

Wang was up against Diane Parry in the first round of the US Open and beat the teenager in three hard-fought sets.

Citi Open @CitiOpen



Wang Xiyu overcomes Vekic to reach the Down, but never out!Wang Xiyu overcomes Vekic to reach the #CitiOpen quarterfinals Down, but never out!Wang Xiyu overcomes Vekic to reach the #CitiOpen quarterfinals 👏👏👏 https://t.co/EVrkXopzBF

Maria Sakkari vs Xiyu Wang head-to-head

The pair are yet to face each other, so their head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Maria Sakkari vs Xiyu Wang odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Maria Sakkari Xiyu Wang

*Odds will be updated when available*

Maria Sakkari vs Xiyu Wang prediction

Despite not being in the best of form, Sakkari is the clear favorite to win this match.

Sakkari deploys an aggressive playing style. She is comfortable all around the court and generates tremendous power on her serve and groundstrokes. The Greek is arguably the fittest player on tour, giving her a tremendous advantage in longer matches.

Wang is also an attack-minded player. She likes to keep rallies short and can hit winners from all areas of the court. She will, however, need to watch her unforced error count, having thrown up 31 against Parry.

Sakkari looked nervous early on against Maria, but improved as the match wore on. If she can maintain her composure, she should be able to come through against Wang on Wednesday.

Pick: Maria Sakkari to win in three sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala