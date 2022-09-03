US Open 2022: Matteo Berrettini vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (13) Matteo Berrettini vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Date: September 4, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Matteo Berrettini vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Matteo Berrettini at the 2022 US Open.

World No. 14 Matteo Berrettini will take on Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the fourth round of the 2022 US Open on Sunday.

Following wins over Nicolas Jarry and Hugo Grenier, Berrettini was up against three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray. The Italian saved a break point in the sixth game of the opening set and followed it up by breaking his opponent's serve to lead 4-3. This solitary break was enough for him to clinch the set later on.

Berrettini started the second set by securing another break of serve, but Murray broke right back to level the proceedings. The duo remained steady on serve over the next few games. The Italian snagged the decisive break in the ninth game, following which he took the set by serving it out.

The third set went into a tie-break, with Murray coming out on top. The Brit played some flawless tennis as he won seven points in a row. The former World No. 1 carried the momentum into the fourth set and bagged a break of serve at the start of it.

Berrettini broke back immediately to tie the score at 1-1. The Italian eventually claimed the last three games of the set to win the match 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-3.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the 2022 US Open.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina reached the third round of the US Open by defeating Yoshihito Nishioka and Marton Fucsovics. He then took on Daniel Elahi Galan, who stunned Stefanos Tsitispas in the first round.

Davidovich Fokina snagged an early break in the opening set to lead 2-0. Galan was unable to make up for the lost ground and the set was claimed by the Spaniard. The 23-year-old once again went up 2-0 to start the second set, but this time his opponent managed to level the score.

Davidovich Fokina then saved a couple of set points as he served to stay in the set at 5-4. However, Galan managed to win the next couple of games to take the set. He jumped to a 5-1 lead in the third set, but his opponent pushed back by winning three games in a row.

He then got things under control by serving out the set to win it. Galan was 4-1 up in the fourth set, and it looked like the match might go the distance. However, the Spaniard reeled off five straight games to win the match 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Matteo Berrettini vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

Davidovich Fokina leads Berrettini 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2021 Monte-Carlo Masters in straight sets.

Matteo Berrettini vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Matteo Berrettini -275 +1.5 (-600) Over 38.5 (-115) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +210 -1.5 (+340) Under 38.5 (-120)

(All odds sourced from BetMGM)

Matteo Berrettini vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Matteo Berrettini at the 2022 US Open.

Davidovich Fokina's main challenge will be to neutralize Berrettini's big serve. The Italian has hammered 45 aces across his three matches. The 23-year-old will need to be at his best during return games. Both needed four sets to win their third-round matches.

However, the Spaniard hit 41 winners while committing a massive 61 unforced errors. He will need to clean up his act going forward. He'll look to attack Berrettini's backhand, usually considered his weak spot, but the Italian has remained rather steady while hitting off that wing.

Berrettini's results in the lead-up to the US Open were underwhelming, but he's playing himself into form in New York. Davidovich Fokina is likely to give him a tough fight, but with the Italian slowly getting back to his best, he should be able to prevail in the end.

Pick: Matteo Berrettini to win in four sets.

