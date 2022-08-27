US Open 2022: Matteo Berrettini vs Hugo Dellien preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (13) Matteo Berrettini vs Hugo Dellien

Date: August 30, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Matteo Berrettini vs Hugo Dellien preview

cinch Championships - Day Seven

Wimbledon 2021 finalist and 13th seed Matteo Berrettini will take on Hugo Dellien in the first-round of the US Open on Tuesday.

The Italian has won 21 out of 31 matches so far this season. The Italian has had a great start to his 2022 season with a semifinal appearance at the Australian Open. Berrettini beat Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the third round in a five-set thriller. He then got better off Pablo Carreno Busta and Gael Monfils to set up a clash with Rafael Nadal in the semifinals, which he lost 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

The World No. 15 then suffered some early exits at the Rio Open, Mexican Open and Indian Wells Masters. However, the 26-year-old witnessed a spurt in his form which earned him two consecutive singles titles. Plying his trade at the Stuttgart Open, the Italian bested three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray to win his first trophy of the season.

In the second grasscourt event at the Queen's Club Championship, Berrettini dropped just one set enroute to his win. He defeated Filip Krajinovic 7-5, 6-4 to win his second successive singles title. After missing out on Wimbledon due to a covid positive report, Berrettini replicated his good form back at the Swiss Open. However, Casper Ruud put his impressive 12-match unbeaten run to sleep in the summit clash.

Berrettini has suffered a subsequent dip in form following his run in Gstaad at the Swiss Open, which is where the Italian last won a match. In his last two appearances at the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open, Berrettini failed to win a single match and was knocked out in the opening round of the tournament on both occasions.

2022 French Open - Day One

Hugo Dellien, on the other hand, has played a handful of ATP Challenger tournaments this year. He kickstarted his season with back-to-back semifinal appearances in Chile and Bolivia. Playing in his first ATP 250 tournament of the season at Cordoba, the Bolivian was shown the exit in the first-round by Daniel Elahi Galan.

The 29-year-old found it a bit difficult to suit himself up for the tournaments as he once again made an early exit from the Chile Open. Dellien got back to his winning ways on the Santiago Challenger tour. The World No. 73 defeated Alejandro Tabilo, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, in the summit clash to win the title. Dellien's impressive run at the next Concepcion event was ended by Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the final.

In Monte-Carlo, Dellien got through qualifying only to get knocked out by Hubert Hurkacz in the first round. At the Barcelona Open, Dellien beat Manuel Guinard in the first round to face Frances Tiafoe. Tiafoe defeated the Bolivian 7-6(3), 6-1. Dellien had the same fate at the Estoril Open where his run ended in the second-round.

The Bolivian last played on tour at Wimbledon, where he was bested by Alex de Minaur in the first round. He has just five wins in 16 ATP tour matches this season.

Matteo Berrettini vs Hugo Dellien head-to-head

The pair have not faced each other yet, so their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Matteo Berrettini vs Hugo Dellien odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total games (Over & Under) Matteo Berrettini Hugo Dellien

To be updated.

Matteo Berrettini vs Hugo Dellien prediction

Going by their individual form and records, Matteo Berrettini is the absolute favorite to win the match.

A possessor of a strong forehand and an even better serve, the Italian has a few tricks up his sleeve with his serve. Berrettini will want to finish off long rallies by approaching the net and will usually utilize a looping forehand or a deep slice before ending the point. Dellien's court positioning during the return of serve will play a role in how often Berrettini uses this tactic.

The Italian has struggled in the past with the timing of his two-handed backhand shots as well. Under pressure, his second serve has also raised a lot of questions as they have led to quite a number of double faults this year.

Going into the match as the underdog, Dellien will have to capitalize on Berrettini's weaknesses to give him a tough fight. The Italian also has a mediocre record on hardcourts (54.5 win %. Matteo Berrettini hasn't had much success in the summer hardcourt swing, but is very likely to get past Hugo Dellien, who's yet to win on the surface this year.

Pick: Berrettini to win in straight sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan