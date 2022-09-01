US Open 2022: Nick Kyrgios vs J.J. Wolf preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (23) Nick Kyrgios vs (WC) J.J. Wolf

Date: September 02, 2022

Tournament: US Open 2022

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $60,102,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six

Nick Kyrgios vs J.J. Wolf preview

2022 US Open - Day 3

23rd seed Nick Kyrgios will square off against home-hope J.J. Wolf in the third round of the US Open on Friday.

Kyrgios was drawn against his best friend Thanasi Kokkinakis in the first round. Both players enjoyed the atmosphere at the Arthur Ashe Stadium but the 2022 Wimbledon finalist bagged a comfortable victory, winning 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

The Australian faced Benjamin Bonzi in the second round of the tournament and fired 30 aces against the Frenchman. The 23rd seed won the first two sets with ease but Bonzi bounced back and broke the Aussie's serve in the third set. Both players held their serve until 5-4 in the fourth set when Kyrgios stepped up his game and broke Bonzi's serve to win the match.

Currently, Kyrgios is running on a hot streak with 33 wins against 9 losses this season. He won the ATP 500 Citi Open to clinch his first title of the year.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



Is this new Nick Kyrgios good enough to become World No.1 in future?



#NickKyrgios #USOpen #Tennis We have a new and better version of Nick Kyrgios nowIs this new Nick Kyrgios good enough to become World No.1 in future? We have a new and better version of Nick Kyrgios now 🔥Is this new Nick Kyrgios good enough to become World No.1 in future? 👏#NickKyrgios #USOpen #Tennis https://t.co/9jHjrMHKzZ

2022 US Open - Day 3

J.J. Wolf, on the other hand, showed the exit door to a much more experienced and 16th seeded Roberto Bautista Agut, defeating him 6-4 6-4 6-4. In his second-round match, he maintained a 76% win on his first serve to grab a four-set victory against Alejandro Tabilo.

A wildcard entry, J.J. Wolf is currently ranked No. 87 in the world with no career titles. J.J. Wolf is a fast rising American talent who likes to play big shots and has a great serve. However, he is known to struggle on the mental front and collapses at crucial moments in the match.

Lukas Weese @Weesesports



J.J. Wolf is off to the third round of the



Big win for the WOLF. MANIA.J.J. Wolf is off to the third round of the #USOpen defeating Alejandro Tabilo in four sets 4-6, 7-5, 6-4, 6-3.Big win for the @OhioStateMTEN alum. WOLF. MANIA.J.J. Wolf is off to the third round of the #USOpen defeating Alejandro Tabilo in four sets 4-6, 7-5, 6-4, 6-3.Big win for the @OhioStateMTEN alum. https://t.co/j04XS1C7jN

Nick Kyrgios vs J.J. Wolf Head-to-head

Kyrgios and Wolf have not played each other on the ATP tour to date, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Nick Kyrgios vs J.J. Wolf Odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Nick Kyrgios -800 -6.5(-210) 34.5(-120 Over) J.J. Wolf +500 +6.5(-270) 34.5(-115 Under)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Nick Kyrgios vs J.J. Wolf Predictions

Citi Open - Day 5

Kyrgios will head into the match as the favorite, considering his exquisite form, more experience and a higher ranking.

Although. the American fans will be torn between cheering for their home-hope J.J. or the flamboyant Nick Kyrgios, whoever they pick will definitely be treated to some heavy hitting ground strokes with a high percentage of winners and aces. Both players produced double-digit numbers of aces in their previous matches, which clearly shows it will be difficult for each other to break their opponent's serve.

The youngsters have a similar temperament on the court and their third-round clash could see some heated moments on Friday. While Wolf will fancy his chances of an upset, Kyrgios is increasingly looking like the player who reached the final at Wimbledon and should be able to book his spot in the last 16.

Pick: Kyrgios to win in four sets.

