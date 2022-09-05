US Open 2022: Nick Kyrgios vs Karen Khachanov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (23) Nick Kyrgios vs (27) Karen Khachanov.

Date: September 6, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Nick Kyrgios vs Karen Khachanov preview

Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 US Open.

2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios will square off against World No. 31 Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals of the 2022 US Open on Tuesday.

Kyrgios' path to the fourth round consisted of wins over Thanasi Kokkinakis, Benjamin Bonzi and J.J. Wolf. He then took on World No. 1 and defending champion Daniil Medvedev.

Both players traded solitary breaks midway through the opening set, but remained steady on serve otherwise. In the ensuing tie-break, Medvedev was the first to reach set point at 6-5, but a backhand error cost him the set. He let two more opportunities slip through his fingers.

Kyrgios then had three set points of his own, but failed to capitalize on them. He finally nabbed the set on his fourth opportunity after a forehand error from the Russian. Medvedev responded strongly in the second set as he raced to a 5-1 lead.

The defending champion failed to serve out the set on his first attempt, but got the job done on his next try. Kyrgios then claimed the third set to extend his lead. The Australian was even more dominant in the fourth set, breaking his opponent's serve twice to go 5-1 up.

Kyrgios soon wrapped things up by serving out the match to win 7-6(11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Karen Khachanov at the 2022 US Open.

Karen Khachanov defeated Denis Kudla, Thiago Monterio and Jack Draper to set up a fourth-round meeting with two-time US Open semifinalist Pablo Carreno Busta. The Spaniard started the match by breaking his opponent's serve in the very first game. This was more than enough to lock the opening set in his favor.

Khachanov claimed the next couple of sets to sit firmly in the driver's seat. However, Carreno Busta showed why the US Open is one of his favorite hunting grounds. He fought back to take the fourth set and push the match to a decider.

Khachanov nabbed the decisive break in the final set to lead 4-2. Carreno Busta then saved a couple of match points while serving at 5-3, but the Russian closed out the proceedings in the following game. He won the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

Nick Kyrgios vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head

The pair have split their previous two meetings, with the head-to-head tied at 1-1. Kyrgios won their last encounter at the 2020 Australian Open in five sets.

Nick Kyrgios vs Karen Khachanov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Nick Kyrgios -550 +1.5 (-1200) Over 38.5 (-115) Karen Khachanov +375 -1.5 (+550) Under 38.5 (-120)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Nick Kyrgios vs Karen Khachanov prediction

Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 US Open.

Kyrgios put on a serving clinic against Medvedev in the previous round. He rained down 21 aces and won 75% of his first-serve points. These numbers are excellent considering how good of a returner the Russian is. Khachanov also possesses a solid serve, but it pales in comparison against the Australian.

Kyrgios' doubles experience has improved his touch at the net. He now comes forward quite often to finish the points; he won 29/47 net approaches in the previous round. Khachanov, on the other hand, doesn't do the same.

Khachanov had a tough outing against Carreno Busta in the fourth round, but played some solid tennis to come out on top. Both players hit more winners than unforced errors in their fourth-round matches. However, Kyrgios hit 53 of them compared to Khachanov's 43. Considering the Wimbledon finalist played a set less than the Russian, it's all the more impressive.

Khachanov has the game to go toe-to-toe with Kyrgios, but the latter is in the form of his life. The Australian has been on a roll over the last few months, and it doesn't look like he's going to stop any time soon.

Pick: Nick Kyrgios to win in four sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala