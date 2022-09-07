US Open 2022: Ons Jabeur vs Caroline Garcia preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Ons Jabeur vs (17) Caroline Garcia.

Date: September 8, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: Semifinals.

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Ons Jabeur vs Caroline Garcia preview

Jabeur in action at the 2022 US Open

Fifth seed Ons Jabeur will square off against 17th seed Caroline Garcia in the semifinals of the US Open 2022 on Thursday.

Jabeur has been one of the most consistent players this season who has simply got better and better with every outing. The most memorable moment of the Tunisian's career came just a couple of months ago when she finished as the runner-up at the Wimbledon Championships in a historic showing for her country.

Other than that, the World No. 5 has a couple of titles to her name this season, the biggest of which came at the WTA 1000 event in Madrid on clay. She also lifted the WTA 500 trophy on the grasscourts of Berlin.

In addition, Jabeur has also made the finals in Rome as well as Charleston, and the quarterfinals in Sydney, Dubai, Doha, and San Jose in what has been a terrific season for the 28-year-old.

At the US Open, Jabeur has conceded just one set in five matches so far, which was against 31st seed Shelby Rogers in the third round. She has beaten the likes of 18th seed Veronika Kudermetova and Serena Williams-slayer Ajla Tomljanovic in straight sets to make the last four at Flushing Meadows for the first time in her career.

The Tunisian becomes the first Arab or African woman in the Open Era to advance to the



A finalist at Wimbledon, Jabeur has now made back-to-back major semis.

Caroline Garcia, meanwhile, had a forgettable first half of the season, which was further compounded by a foot injury that necessitated a break from the sport. She came back in stupendous fashion to win three titles on three different surfaces in the second half of the season.

The Frenchwoman's first title was on grass in Bad Homburg, where she edged former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu in the final. She backed it up with a run to the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Following semifinal and quarterfinal finishes in Lausanne and Palermo, respectively, she won her second title of the year on clay in Warsaw.

The WTA 1000 event in Toronto was a blip as Garcia suffered a first-round exit. But she soon bounced back to lift her biggest trophy of the season on the hardcourts of Cincinnati, having started her campaign in the qualifying rounds.

The 28-year-old has now added five more wins at the ongoing US Open to take her unbeaten run to 13 matches. Garcia's smooth 6-3, 6-4 victory over 12th seed Coco Gauff on Tuesday night has put her in her first-ever singles semifinal at a Major.

En battant Cori Gauff à l'US Open, Caroline Garcia atteint pour la première fois les demies en Grand Chelem.

Ons Jabeur vs Caroline Garcia head-to-head

Jabeur has a 2-0 lead over Garcia in their head-to-head. Their first meeting was at the 2019 US Open, where the Tunisian came through 7-6(8), 6-2. Garcia took the first set in their next encounter at the 2020 Australian Open but couldn't prevent Jabeur from posting a 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 comeback win.

Ons Jabeur vs Caroline Garcia odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Caroline Garcia -160 -1.5 (-129) Over 21.5 (-115) Ons Jabeur +136 +1.5 (+106) Under 21.5 (-106)

(All odds sourced from Oddschecker)

Ons Jabeur vs Caroline Garcia prediction

Caroline Garcia strikes the ball at the 2022 US Open

This will be a battle between two players who can mix up their ferocious strokes from the baseline with a wide variety of shots.

Jabeur has had the better of Garcia in their last couple of meetings but Garcia comes into this contest in a rich vein of form. The Tunisian likes to take the ball early and punctuate the rallies with her array of slices and dropshots to break her opponent's rhythm.

So far, the strategy has worked beautifully, but it remains to be seen how much success she will earn against the in-form Garcia. With the 17th seed hitting flat off both wings and looking as confident as ever, it might not be easy to find a way past her on the fast, low-bouncy hardcourts in New York.

Being a two-time Grand Slam champion in doubles, Garcia will be ready to counter the tricks from the Tunisian's racquet and add a few of her own.

The serve could be another big difference-maker. Jabeur could only land 40% of her first serves in her quarterfinal win over Tomljanovic while producing 29 winners to 30 unforced errors.

Although Garcia had only 52% first serves, she was able to summon them under pressure against Gauff, shutting out whatever little hope the young American had. The Frenchwoman was also able to contain her aggression well, striking 24 winners to 22 unforced errors.

With Garcia looking nearly unbeatable at the moment and having made major improvements on the mental side of her game, she has a bigger chance of reaching the final from this blockbuster clash.

Pick: Caroline Garcia to win in three sets.

