US Open 2022: Ons Jabeur vs Shelby Rogers preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (5) Ons Jabeur vs (31) Shelby Rogers.

Date: September 2, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 32).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Ons Jabeur vs Shelby Rogers preview

Ons Jabeur at the 2022 US Open.

2022 Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur will take on home favorite Shelby Rogers in the third round of the 2022 US Open on Friday.

Jabeur dispatched Madison Brengle in straight sets in the opening round. She was up against Elizabeth Mandlik, daughter of four-time Grand Slam champion Hana Mandlikova, in the second round.

After a hold of serve by Jabeur to start the match, Mandlik claimed the next three games to lead 3-1. The Tunisian responded by going on a three-game run of her own, putting her ahead at 4-3. The young American then secured another break of serve to go 5-4 up.

Mandlik, however, was unable to serve out the set in the following game as Jabeur won three games in a row to clinch the opener.

The World No. 5 didn't slow down in the second set either, as she raced to a 3-0 lead. Mandlik tried her best to get back into the match and even managed to retrieve the break. However, the experienced Jabeur proved to be too strong for her in the end as she bagged the last three games of the match to win 7-5, 6-2.

Shelby Rogers at the 2022 US Open.

A tough three-set win over Arantxa Rus in the first round set up a second-round contest against Viktoria Kuzmova for Shelby Rogers.

The American was on the backfoot at the start of the match as she trailed 4-1. However, she won the next four games in a row to put her nose in front as she led 5-4. Rogers then dropped serve as she served for the set, but claimed the next couple of games in succession to draw first blood.

The second set was quite one-sided. Kuzmove held serve to kick things off, but the American swept the next six consecutive games to win the match 7-5, 6-1.

Ons Jabeur vs Shelby Rogers head-to-head

Jabeur leads Rogers 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2017 Taiwan Open. Since then, they've faced off once more, but it was in the qualifying rounds, with the Tunisian coming out on top on that occasion as well.

Ons Jabeur vs Shelby Rogers odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ons Jabeur -225 +1.5 (-550) Over 21.5 (-110) Shelby Rogers +170 -1.5 (+333) Under 21.5 (-125)

Ons Jabeur vs Shelby Rogers prediction

Ons Jabeur at the 2022 Western & Southern Open.

Jabeur has been quite consistent this season, but looked a little out of sorts after her run to the Wimbledon final. She managed to win two matches in a row for the first time since then at the ongoing US Open.

Jabeur and Rogers' second-round encounters were rather similar, with a tough opening set followed by a comfortable second one. Both produced more winners than unforced errors and their serve worked just fine.

The Tunisian's drop shots often caught Mandlik by surprise, but the American will be better prepared for them.

Rogers lives for these kinds of matches and often brings her best against higher-ranked opponents. She stunned the then World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in the third round of the US Open last year.

Jabeur, meanwhile, has the game to trouble Rogers, but the American is also well equipped to go toe-to-toe with her. The 29-year-old will also have the full support of a rather vocal New York crowd, another factor that could sway things in her favor.

Rogers has already claimed three top 10 victories this year, with Jabeur likely to be her next scalp.

Pick: Shelby Rogers to win in three sets.

