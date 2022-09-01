US Open 2022: Pablo Carreno Busta vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Pablo Carreno Busta vs (18) Alex de Minaur

Date: September 02, 2022

Tournament: US Open 2022

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard court

Prize money: $60,102,000

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Alex de Minaur preview

World No. 15 Pablo Carreno Busta will face off against World No. 20 Alex de Minaur in the third round of the US Open on Friday.

Carreno Busta was able to limit his second-round match against Alexander Bublik to four sets. The Spaniard settled the score in the fourth-set tie-break 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (5). In his first round, Carreno Busta overcame wild card entrant and 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem in four sets.

The Spaniard has tasted glory during the ongoing North American hardcourt swing. He made a giant leap a couple of weeks ago when he scored the biggest title of his career at the Canadian Masters. He outclassed Matteo Berrettini, Holger Rune, Jannik Sinner, Jack Draper, Dan Evans and Hubert Hurkacz to clinch his maiden Masters 1000.

The 31-year-old’s year began with the ATP Cup, where he took his home country to the finals but lost to Canada. At the Australian Open, he reached the fourth round but was taken out by Matteo Berrettini.

Carreno Busta then obtained a few mixed outcomes. Most notably, he was the runner-up at the Barcelona Open, losing to Carlos Alcaraz. He was also a quarterfinalist at the Halle Open and a semifinalist at the Swedish Open. Carreno Busta has recorded 30 wins and 18 losses so far in 2022.

Alex de Minaur, meanwhile, has had an appreciable season as well, accumulating 37 wins along with 19 losses. During the US Open series, de Minaur lifted his first title of the season at the Atlanta Open.

His other significant showings have been reaching the semifinals of the Barcelona Open, the Lyon Open and the Eastbourne International. He was also a quarterfinalist at the Rotterdam Open. At Grand Slams, he progressed to the fourth rounds of the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

At the US Open, the Australian outwitted Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 6-2 in his second-round clash. In the first round, he dismissed Filip Krajinovic in straight sets in commanding fashion.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head

The Australian and the Spaniard have locked horns once before at the 2019 French Open. Carreno Busta emerged victorious in straight sets, leaving their head-to-head standing at 1-0 in his favor.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Alex de Minaur odds

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Alex de Minaur prediction

Carreno Busta is a two-time semifinalist at the US Open

The US Open has been the duo’s most successful Grand Slam. De Minaur was a 2020 quarterfinalist, whereas Carreno Busta was a two-time semifinalist in 2017 and 2020. Both players possess excellent defensive skills. The 31-year-old Spaniard is very consistent with his shot-making, in addition to being a great mover on the court who looks to grind his opponents by extending rallies and extracting errors out of them.

Similarly, de Minaur is an established counterpuncher and is very agile. He benefits off of his good serving skills to earn quick points. The match-up will likely include numerous long rallies and there will be no obvious favorites.

The outcome will depend on the players’ stamina to keep going throughout the match. However, given the Spaniard’s better results in this Slam, he should be considered the favorite to advance to the fourth round, albeit after a long fight.

Pick: Carreno Busta to win in five sets.

