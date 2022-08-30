US Open 2022: Pablo Carreno Busta vs Alexander Bublik preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Pablo Carreno Busta vs Alexander Bublik

Date: August 31, 2022

Tournament: US Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $60,102,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Alexander Bublik preview

Carreno Busta plays a forehand against Dominic Thiem at the 2022 US Open - Day 1

Twelfth seed Pablo Carreno Busta will take on Alexander Bublik in the second round of the US Open on Wednesday.

Carreno Busta has been in fine form in the lead-up to the final Grand Slam of the year. He won his first Masters 1000 title in Montreal, beating the likes of Jannik Sinner and Hubert Hurkacz.

The Spaniard has recorded 29 wins and 18 losses this season. He took on 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem in the opening round at Flushing Meadows.

Carreno Busta made a slow start to the match and went down an early break, but bounced back to win the opening set 7-5. He dominated the second set but lost the third to allow Thiem a glimmer of hope.

He recovered in time to wrap up the encounter 7-5, 6-1, 5-7, 6-3.

US Open Tennis @usopen Pablo Carreno Busta gets past the 2020 champion and into Round 2! Pablo Carreno Busta gets past the 2020 champion and into Round 2! https://t.co/WZEn77Iq2l

Bublik had a tricky first-round match against Hugo Gaston. The Frenchman is known for his unorthodox playing style, which involves a lot of slices and drop shots.

But the Kazakh was clinical throughout the match and got the better of Gaston in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Alexander Bublik head-to-head

The duo have faced off three times on the tour, with Carreno Busta leading the head-to-head 3-0 .

Their most recent meeting came at the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters, with the Spaniard winning 4-6, 7-6(3), 4-3 Ret.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Alexander Bublik odds

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Alexander Bublik prediction

Alexander Bublik plays a backhand against Hugo Gaston at the 2022 US Open - Day 1

This is a difficult one to call, although Pablo Carreno Busta is the favorite on paper.

Carreno Busta is in the midst of a purple patch and will be eager to keep the momentum going. He possesses excellent defensive skills and moves swiftly across the court. He played well in the first round, hitting 31 winners, including eight aces.

Bublik is one of the most unpredictable players on the men's tour. He has a big serve and favors the quick courts at Flushing Meadows. He showed his serving prowess in the first round, winning 77% of points on his first serve and smashing 13 aces.

The contest will pit two opposing styles against one another - the solid Spaniard against the mercurial Kazakh.

A close match is on the cards, but expect Carreno Busta to come through in the end.

Pick: Carreno Busta in five sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala