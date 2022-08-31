US Open 2022: Paula Badosa vs Petra Martic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Paula Badosa vs Petra Martic

Date: September 1, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Paula Badosa vs Petra Martic preview

Badosa at the 2022 US Open - Day 2

Fourth seed Paula Badosa will square off against Petra Martic in the second round of the US Open on Thursday.

Badosa reached a career-high ranking of No. 2 in April this year. The Spaniard has had an up-and-down season. She began by winning the Sydney Tennis Classic, beating Barbora Krejcikova in the final. She was then ousted in the fourth round of the Australian Open by Madison Keys.

At Indian Wells, Badosa reached the semifinals only to lose to Maria Sakkari in three sets. She once again made the last four at the Stuttgart Open but fell to Aryna Sabalenka in two tight sets.

At Wimbledon, the 24-year-old lost to former World No.1 Simona Halep in the Round of 16. Badosa hasn't fared well during the US Open swing, losing early in Toronto and Cincinnati. In the first round at Flushing Meadows, she survived a scare to take out Lesia Tsurenko 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-3.

Martic at the 2022 US Open - Day 2

Former World No. 14 Martic is enjoying a good season. After a slow start, she made the quarterfinals at Indian Wells, losing to Halep. After a few disappointing performances, the Croat made the last 16 at Wimbledon. She then lifted her first trophy of the season at the Ladies Open Lausanne, beating Belinda Bencic and Caroline Garia en route.

Martic beat Varvara Gracheva in straight sets to kick off her US Open campaign.

Paula Badosa vs Petra Martic head-to-head

The pair have met twice on the tour, with the head-to-head tied at 1-1. Badosa won their last meeting at the 2021 Cincinnati Open 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(6).

Paula Badosa vs Petra Martic odds

Paula Badosa vs Petra Martic prediction

Paula Badosa will be the favorite heading into this match.

The Spaniard plays an aggressive brand of tennis and possesses one of the best serves on the tour. With excellent court coverage and counterpunching skills, as well as a strong mentality, Badosa is extremely hard to beat.

Martic is also an attacking player. She packs a punch off her groundstrokes, with her backhand equally as good as her forehand. The weakest aspect of her game is her serve, which Badosa will be eager to pounce on.

Badosa would be relieved to have gotten through a tight first-round match and will fancy her chances of advancing further in New York.

Pick: Badosa in straight sets.

