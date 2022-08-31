US Open 2022: Petra Kvitova vs Anhelina Kalinina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (21) Petra Kvitova vs Anhelina Kalinina

Date: September 1, 2022

Tournament: US Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $60,102,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six

Petra Kvitova vs Anhelina Kalinina preview

Petra Kvitova will lock horns with Anhelina Kalinina, one of the season's breakout players, in the second round of the 2022 US Open on Thursday.

Kvitova, the 21st seed, posted a 23rd win (against 16 defeats) of the season and an astonishing 599th overall against talented teenager Erika Andreeva in the opening round. The Czech spoke about being nervous at the start of the contest and the slower-than-expected balls. Having found her stride halfway through in the first set, though, the southpaw managed to overpower her opponent in the second to close out a 7-6(3), 6-0 win.

The Cincinnati finalist has now won six of her last seven matches and will look to carry the winning momentum deeper into the tournament.

Kalinin posted just her third win at the US Open on Tuesday.

Kalinina, meanwhile, posted just her third US Open main draw win after taking out a red-hot Bernarda Pera in her opening match. The Ukrainian came into the American hardcourt swing at a career-high after standout performances during the clay and grasscourt swings — reaching the quarters in Madrid and Eastbourne.

Her form, however, has taken a hit over the last few weeks after early exits in Toronto, Cincinnati and Cleveland. The win over Pera was, in fact, her first in a main draw since Wimbledon.

Petra Kvitova vs Anhelina Kalinina head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between Petra Kvitova and Anhelina Kalinina, so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Petra Kvitova vs Anhelina Kalinina odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Anhelina Kalinina +290 +4-5 (+100) 19.5 (-145) Petra Kvitova -400 -4.5 (-140) 19.5 (+100)

(All odds sourced from BetMGM)

Petra Kvitova vs Anhelina Kalinina prediction

Kvitova will be eyeing her career's 600th win against Kalinina.

Kvitova will be eyeing her career's 600th win when she takes on Anhelina Kalinina, who has struggled to get results off late. The win against Pera would have come as a huge confidence boost for the Ukrainian and it will be interesting to see how she holds up in the face of the Czech's power-hitting.

Kvitova's lefty serve and flat groundstrokes are a big asset on the quick New York courts. When dialed in, she can well hit her opponent off the court — and she will step out looking to be the aggressor in the contest.

Kalinina, on the other hand, uses her footspeed and variety to extend rallies —often extracting errors from her opponent. She can also flatten out the backhand strike and take control of the rallies.

Kvitova's 82% points won on the first serve and a 100% breakpoint conversion rate against Andreeva augurs well for her. If she can play with the same level of focus, the Czech should sail to her milestone 600th win.

Pick: Kvitova to win in two tight sets.

Edited by Anirudh