US Open 2022: Petra Kvitova vs Erika Andreeva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (21) Petra Kvitova vs Erika Andreeva

Date: August 30, 2022

Tournament: US Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $60,102,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six

Petra Kvitova vs Erika Andreeva preview

Petra Kvitova will open her 2022 US Open campaign on Tuesday with a first-round encounter against talented youngster Erika Andreeva — who came through the qualifiers to make her Grand Slam debut.

Kvitova, the 21st seed, comes into the tournament fresh off a finals appearance in Cincinnati. Having struggled with a wrist injury in the first half of 2022, Kvitova struck form in Eastbourne — lifting a 29th career title.

The southpaw has gone 12-3 in her matches since the start of Eastbourne. This has included wins over the likes of Ons Jabeur, Jelena Ostapenko and Madison Keys. She will be looking to carry the good form into the season's final Slam.

Andreeva will be making her Grand Slam debut

Andreeva, meanwhile, will be hopeful of a winning Grand Slam debut. The youngster has scored solid wins over the likes of Kamila Rakhimova and Rebecca Masarova to come through the qualification rounds.

The Russian transitioned onto the senior tour earlier this year, having put together an impressive list of achievements in her junior career — including a girls' singles runners-up trophy at the French Open. Needless to say, she could well ask a few questions of Kvitova on Tuesday.

Petra Kvitova vs Erika Andreeva head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between Petra Kvitova and Erika Andreeva, so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Petra Kvitova vs Erika Andreeva odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Erika Andreeva +450 +5.5 (-115) Over 19.5 (-115) Petra Kvitova -700 -5.5 (-120) Under 19.5 (-120)

(All odds are sourced from betMGM)

Petra Kvitova vs Erika Andreeva prediction

The US Open is the only Slam where Kvitova has never made it past the quarterfinals

The US Open is the only Slam where Kvitova has never made it past the quarterfinals. The Czech is not the biggest fan of the humid conditions in New York, but she has posted increasingly consistent results at Flushing Meadows in recent years.

When playing at her best, Kvitova's power off the ground can prove too strong for most opponents. The same was on full display over the week in Cincinnati, where she totalled over 160 winners — one of the highest by any player at a single tournament this year.

For Erika Andreeva, the key will be finding a way to stay in the rallies long enough to frustrate her opponent into overpressing. The youngster has shown good mental resolve in the lead-up, saving nearly 75% of the break points she has faced in her matches so far.

Andreeva definitely possesses the game to win big, but at this stage in her career, she is likely to find Kvitova too strong an opponent to make an impact.

Pick: Kvitova to win in straight sets

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala