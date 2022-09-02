US Open 2022: Petra Kvitova vs Garbine Muguruza preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (21) Petra Kvitova vs (9) Garbine Muguruza

Date: September 3, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 32).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Petra Kvitova vs Garbine Muguruza preview

Kvitova at the 2022 US Open

Garbine Muguruza is all set to clash with Petra Kvitova in the third round of the US Open on Saturday.

Kvitova came into the US Open on the back of a run to the final of the Cincinnati Open, where she lost to Caroline Garcia. She has 29 career titles to her name, including winning the Eastbourne International this season.

The Czech won in straight sets in the first round against Erika Andreeva. She received a walkover in the second round against Anhelina Kalinina, who withdrew after an illness.

Ninth-seeded Muguruza has had a poor season so far, winning 11 matches and losing 14. The former Grand Slam champion suffered early exits at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon.

At the US Open, she won her first-round match against Clara Tauson and scored a comfortable 6-0, 6-4 victory against Linda Fruhvirtova in the second round.

Petra Kvitova vs Garbine Muguruza head-to-head

The duo have met six times before, with Kvitova leading the head-to-head 5-1. Their last encounter was at the 2021 Qatar Open, with the Czech winning 6-2. 6-1.

Petra Kvitova vs Garbine Muguruza odds

Petra Kvitova vs Garbine Muguruza prediction

Kvitova is the favorite to win this match. She is in good form at the moment and has a power-packed game ideally suited to the quick conditions in New York. The southpaw attacks from the baseline and has a strong forehand. She likes to end points quickly.

Muguruza has struggled with her serve and on-court movement this season. At her best, the Spaniard plays her groundstrokes hard and accurately from the baseline. She will try to prolong the rallies in the hopes of frustrating Kvitova into making errors.

However, Kvitova is playing excellent tennis at the moment and will in all likelihood breeze past the struggling Spaniard on Saturday.

Pick: Kvitova in straight sets

