US Open 2022: Rafael Nadal vs Fabio Fognini preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (2) Rafael Nadal vs Fabio Fognini

Date: September 1, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Rafael Nadal vs Fabio Fognini preview

Nadal has had an exemplary season so far

Second seed Rafael Nadal will face Fabio Fognini in the second round of the US Open on Thursday.

The Spaniard has had a brilliant season so far, winning the Australian Open and the French Open. He also won the Mexican Open and the Melbourne Summer Set, not dropping a set in either tournament.

After withdrawing from the Wimbledon semifinals due to injury, Nadal returned to action at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati and lost his opening match to eventual champion Borna Coric.

He then entered the US Open and faced Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata in the first round. The Spaniard came back from a set down to win 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3, finishing off the match with a brilliant forehand winner.

Fabio Fognini at the Hamburg European Open

Fabio Fognini has not enjoyed the best of seasons in 2022, with his best performance being semifinal finishes at the Rio Open and the Serbia Open. On both occasions, he lost to the eventual champions Carlos Alcaraz and Andrey Rublev respectively.

During the US Open Series, Fognini qualified for the main draw of the Canadian Open and lost 7-5, 6-3 to Holger Rune. He made it to the second round of the Western & Southern Open but was beaten by Andrey Rublev in three sets.

The 35-year-old endured a similar fate at the Winston-Salem Open, reaching the second round before falling to Jack Draper.

Fognini then competed at the US Open and was up against Aslan Karatsev in the first round. The Italian was two sets down before making a spectacular comeback to win 1-6, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4.

Rafael Nadal vs Fabio Fognini head-to-head

Nadal leads 13-4 in the head-to-head against Fognini and will face him for the 18th time on Thursday. Their last meeting at the US Open saw the Italian come out on top after being two sets down.

Nadal and Fognini's most recent encounter came in the last 16 of the 2021 Australian Open, with the Spaniard winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Rafael Nadal vs Fabio Fognini odds

Rafael Nadal vs Fabio Fognini prediction

Nadal will enter the match as the favorite to win, considering the form of both players. The Spaniard will be glad to get back to winning ways and we can expect to see him at his best as the US Open progresses.

The 36-year-old had 22 unforced errors to his name in his match against Hijikata but also hit 43 winners. He will look to dictate the play from the baseline and find winners from both wings. He also loves to get to the net and is among the best volleyers ever.

Fognini will have to be at his absolute best if he is to stand a chance against Nadal's intensity. The Italian's speed and on-court movement will be crucial if he is to stay competitive in the contest.

Unless Nadal faces any fitness issues, he should be able to get the better of Fognini and reach the third round of the US Open.

Pick: Nadal to win in straight sets.

