US Open 2022: Serena Williams vs Danka Kovinic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (PR) Serena Williams vs Danka Kovinic

Date: August 29, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Serena Williams vs Danka Kovinic preview

Williams has won just one match this season

Serena Williams will face Danka Kovinic in the first round of her final appearance at the US Open. The 40-year-old has competed in only four matches this season, winning just one.

Williams returned to action on the singles circuit at Wimbledon and lost to Harmony Tan in the first round. The American then competed at the Canadian Open and reached the second round after beating Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 6-3, 6-4. However, she was beaten by Belinda Bencic in straight sets.

Williams then entered the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati and was thrashed 6-4, 6-0 by Emma Raducanu in the first round.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



After a 6-4 6-0 win over the legend Serena Williams, the young British crushed former world number 1 Victoria Azarenka 6-0 6-2



( @WTA)



Emma Raducanu is IMPERATING in this Cincinnati debut!After a 6-4 6-0 win over the legend Serena Williams, the young British crushed former world number 1 Victoria Azarenka 6-0 6-2 Emma Raducanu is IMPERATING in this Cincinnati debut!After a 6-4 6-0 win over the legend Serena Williams, the young British crushed former world number 1 Victoria Azarenka 6-0 6-2 😮(🎥 @WTA)https://t.co/UIz7WAzKNx

Danka Kovinic at the Australian Open

Kovinic has managed to reach the third round of the Australian Open, the French Open and the Indian Wells Open. After withdrawing from Wimbledon, the 27-year-old entered the Poland Open and suffered an opening-round exit after losing to Jasmine Paolini.

She then failed to qualify for the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati after losing 6-0, 6-2 to Nuria Parrizas-Diaz.

TENIPO - Tennis Livescore @TENIPOcom ATP 1000/WTA 1000 Cincinnati - Hard (First Round Qualifying)

Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP) def. Danka Kovinic (MNE)

6-0 6-2 ATP 1000/WTA 1000 Cincinnati - Hard (First Round Qualifying)Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP) def. Danka Kovinic (MNE)6-0 6-2

Serena Williams vs Danka Kovinic head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is 0-0 as they have not faced each other before.

Serena Williams vs Danka Kovinic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Serena Williams -400 Danka Kovinic -300

All odds are sourced from Oddschecker.

Serena Williams vs Danka Kovinic prediction

Williams will fancy her chances of winning the match as Kovinic's performances have been far from impressive this season, winning six out of 16 matches so far.

The 40-year-old still has a very strong serve and can accumulate a huge amount of aces. The American will look to go for the jugular from the start of the match and put pressure on her opponent. Composure is key for the 23-time Grand Slam champion and she cannot afford to make unforced errors.

Kovinic is a workhorse who loves to chase down the balls and wear out her opponents. The 27-year-old is not the best mover on court and has served a lot of double-faults, serving eight in her previous match in Granby. Hence, she will have to be at her best if she is to get the better of a veteran like Serena, who will also have a lot of the crowd's support.

Pick: Williams to win in straight sets.

