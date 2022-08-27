US Open 2022: Simona Halep vs Daria Snigur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Simona Halep vs (Q) Daria Snigur

Date: August 29, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Match timing: Approx. 1 pm local time, 5 pm GMT, 7 pm CET, 10.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Simona Halep vs Daria Snigur preview

Seventh seed Simona Halep begins her quest for the 2022 US Open title against Ukrainian qualifier Daria Snigur on Monday.

Aided by her new partnership with Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou, two-time Grand Slam champion Halep has had a decent season so far. The Romanian began the year in stupendous fashion by clinching the Melbourne Summer Set 1 title and backed it up with a run to the fourth round of the Australian Open.

The former World No. 1 continued to post consistent results thereafter, reaching the semifinals in Dubai, Indian Wells and the quarterfinals in Madrid.

After an unexpected early exit at the French Open, the 30-year-old bounced back during the grass swing, making three consecutive semifinals in Birmingham, Bad Homburg and Wimbledon.

Halep reserved her best for the US Open Series, where she went on to win her third title at the WTA 1000 event in Toronto.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



Ashe Day Session:

Coco Gauff vs. Qualifier



Ashe Night Session (7pm):

Serena Williams vs. Danka Kovinic



Louis Armstrong Stadium

Day: Halep vs. Qualifier, Keys vs. Yastremska



Night: Fernandez vs. Dodin



Grandstand:

Sakkari vs. Maria

Andreescu vs. Tan #USOpen Day 1:Ashe Day Session:Coco Gauff vs. QualifierAshe Night Session (7pm):Serena Williams vs. Danka KovinicLouis Armstrong StadiumDay: Halep vs. Qualifier, Keys vs. YastremskaNight: Fernandez vs. DodinGrandstand:Sakkari vs. MariaAndreescu vs. Tan #USOpen Day 1:Ashe Day Session: Coco Gauff vs. QualifierAshe Night Session (7pm):Serena Williams vs. Danka KovinicLouis Armstrong StadiumDay: Halep vs. Qualifier, Keys vs. YastremskaNight: Fernandez vs. DodinGrandstand:Sakkari vs. MariaAndreescu vs. Tan

The 2015 US Open semifinalist then won a round in Cincinnati before giving a walkover to Veronika Kudermetova citing a thigh injury. Now fully rested and recovered, Halep will hope to bring her Canadian Open form to Flushing Meadows, where she is one of the favorites to win the title.

Daria Snigur with the 2019 Wimbledon girls' singles trophy

Halep's first-round opponent, the 20-year-old Snigur, doesn't have much experience at the highest level of the sport. The biggest moment of her fledging career came on the lustrous green lawns of Wimbledon, where she lifted the girls' singles trophy in 2019, which saw her become the second Ukrainian junior champion at SW19 after Kateryna Bondarenko.

The youngster has six titles to her name on the ITF circuit. The World No. 125 had her best performance of the season at the ITF $60,000 event in Altenkirchen, Germany, in February, finishing as the runner-up to Greet Minnen.

This week, the Ukrainian won three matches to qualify for the US Open. Snigur dropped just a solitary set on her way to confirming a main-draw berth at a Slam for the first time.

Simona Halep vs Daria Snigur head-to-head

Halep and Snigur have never squared off on the tour before, so their head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Simona Halep vs Daria Snigur odds

Player Moneyline Simona Halep -1429 Daria Snigur +900

(All odds sourced from Oddschecker)

Simona Halep vs Daria Snigur prediction

Halep with the National Bank Open trophy

With there being a gulf in the rankings and experience between the two players, Halep will enter this contest as the overwhelming favorite.

Snigur has an unorthodox style of play, where she likes to mix it up with her array of slices and dropshots. While that could briefly surprise her highly accomplished opponent, Halep is expected to ultimately have it all her way.

Her exceptional speed and ability to convert defense into offense will wear the Ukrainian down. Snigur cannot afford a lapse in serve against a returner of Halep's caliber as an early break might not give her a chance to get back into the match.

Pick: Halep to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh