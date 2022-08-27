US Open 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniel Elahi Galan preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (Q) Daniel Elahi Galan

Date: August 29, 2022

Tournament: US Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $60,102,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniel Elahi Galan preview

2022 US Open - Previews

World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Daniel Elahi Galan in the first round of the 2022 US Open on Monday.

With 46 wins and 16 defeats, Tsitsipas is enjoying a fantastic season. At Flushing Meadows, he will be eyeing his third title of the year and his maiden Grand Slam triumph.

The Greek star won the Monte Carlo and Mallorca Open this year and made the finals of the ATP Rotterdam and the Italian Open, where Felix Auger-Aliassime and Novak Djokovic, respectively, beat him.

2022 Adelaide International 1: Day 1

Galan, on the other hand, has seven wins in 15 matches this year on the ATP tour. He has, however, excelled on the Challenger Tour, taking home two titles - the Legion Sudamericana in Chile and the Sarasota Open in Florida.

The Colombian is ranked 94th on the ATP tour at the moment. He has managed to make an impact on the tour, defying the odds as he reached the third round at Wimbledon, where he lost to Brandon Nakashima in straight sets.

At the US Open, Daniel Ellahi Galan breezed through the qualifying rounds with all three of his victories coming in straight sets. For the first time in his career, he will compete in the main draw of the US Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniel Elahi Galan head-to-head

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Elahi Galan have never faced each other on the ATP tour before. Their head-to-head is locked at 0-0.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniel Elahi Galan odds

Players Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Stefanos Tsitsipas -2000 +1.5 (-10000) Over 31.5(-2000) Daniel Elahi Galan +825 -1.5 (+1100) Under 31.5(-825)

(All odds are sourced by BetMGM.)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniel Elahi Galan prediction

The Greek enters the match as the clear favorite. He has been through some difficult losses this season but has maintained his sublime form with clear focus and consistency.

Tsitsipas holds a big first serve and is a heavy-hitter on his groundstrokes. He is an all-court player who likes to attack from the baseline and also advance to the net whenever required. The Greek has improved his return stance, which will come in handy against a good server like Galan.

Although Galan is far behind in the rankings, he could prove to be a tough opponent. The Columbian has a big serve and tends to keep his rallies short. Like his opponent, Galan likes to attack from behind, aided by a combination of his big serve and attacking forehand.

While Galan could put up a fight, the World No. 5 should have enough in his tank to get past the 26-year-old and move to the next round.

Pick: Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.

