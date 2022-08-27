US Open 2022: Taylor Fritz vs Brandon Holt preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Taylor Fritz vs Brandon Holt

Date: August 29, 2022

Tournament: US Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $60,102,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six

Taylor Fritz vs Brandon Holt preview

Top-ranked American Taylor Fritz will open his 2022 US Open campaign with a first-round encounter against countryman Brandon Holt on Monday.

The 10th seed, comes into the tournament fresh off a quarterfinal run at the Western & Southern Open. His win over Andrey Rublev in the last-16 was his third over a top-10 opponent for 2022 — and 35th overall, against 14 losses.

Fritz's successful run during the grasscourt swing saw him capture a title in Eastbourne and reach the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, allowing him to rise to a career-high of No. 12. Needless to say, he will start his US Open campaign with confidence.

Holt will make his Grand Slam debut at the 2022 US Open.

Holt, meanwhile, has already scored three wins in the lead-up to the main draw. The 24-year-old has battled hard in his qualification rounds, needing three sets to overcome Dimitar Kuzmanov, Emilio Gomez and Alexandre Muller each.

Holt has mostly been competing on the Challenger and Futures circuit, where he has lifted five titles this year and has taken big strides towards transitioning into the ATP tour. The American finds himself set for a big Grand Slam main draw debut.

Taylor Fritz vs Brandon Holt head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between Fritz and Holt, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Taylor Fritz vs Brandon Holt odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Taylor Fritz -700 -5.5 (-110) Over 35.5 (-125) Brandon Holt +450 +5.5 (-125) Under 35.5 (-110)

(All odds are sourced from betMGM)

Taylor Fritz vs Brandon Holt prediction

Fritz will be a firm favorite to win the contest.

Given the vast gulf in rankings and experience, Taylor Fritz will come into the contest as a firm favorite. The 10th seed's powerful baseline-oriented game is tailor-made for the North American hardcourts, but he is still in search of big results in New York.

Fritz will step out looking to be the aggressor, but will need to be wary of his battle-hardened opponent. Brandon Holt has been pushed to the brink in all three of his qualification matches, but has the ability to conjure up his best game — especially on serve.

Serving numbers will be key in the contest as both players win a fair few easy points behind their first delivery. Maintaining high percentages will be especially important for Holt.

The 24-year-old will come into the contest under no pressure and that should help him with more freedom than Fritz. That said, if he can play with a sense of measured aggression and not give away too much for free, the 10th seed should sail through.

Prediction: Fritz to win in four sets

