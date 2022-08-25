US Open 2022: Women's singles power rankings ft. Emma Raducanu

Following weeks of pulsating tennis on the North American hardcourts, all eyes will finally shift to New York for the year's final Grand Slam — the US Open. Several top players have already arrived at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, which will be hosting the tournament's 142nd edition from August 29 to September 11.

Leading the women's field at this year's tournament will be top seed Iga Swiatek, along with defending champion Emma Raducanu and Serena Williams — who is playing in her last professional tournament. Plenty of other players will also be looking to make an impact at Flushing Meadows.

And with only a few days left for main draw action to begin, it's time we take a look at the power rankings based on players' US Open swing performances over the last three years.

Note: The following formula was used to calculate the power rankings for this year's US Open: (1x points earned in the 2022 USO series + 0.5x points earned in the 2021 USO series + 0.25x points earned in the 2020 USO series).

Only points earned by reaching the quarterfinals or further at a tournament counted towards the rankings. This was done to avoid giving undue advantage to seeded players who received early round byes in the WTA 250, 500 and 1000 tournaments.

#8. Petra Kvitova

Kvitova recently reached a 40th career final in Cincinnati.

Having struggled with a wrist injury in the first half of 2022, Petra Kvitova saw her ranking tumble to No. 34 — her lowest since 2010. But just when it looked like the dry spell would never come to an end, the Czech star struck form.

Coming off of a successful grasscourt season, Kvitova showed her qualities in ekeing out one gritty win after the other in Cincinnati en route to a 40th career final. With another quarterfinal showing at the same venue from last year to show for, Kvitova has exhibited signs of warming up to the North American hardcourts.

#7. Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula is in the midst of a career-best season.

Jessica Pegula is in the midst of a career-best season. Things seem to have finally clicked for the American — who, for a long time, found it hard to get noticed amid a sea of talented players from her country.

\With strong runs in both Toronto and Cincinnati leading up to the US Open, this is the best that Pegula has looked. She possesses the weapons and acumen needed to go big at her home Slam.

#6. Leylah Fernandez

2021 US Open - Day 13

Few would have foreseen Leylah Fernandez's astonishing run to the summit clash at the 2021 US Open. The Canadian, however, impressed everyone with her explosive forehand, crafty southpaw serve and mental resolve.

She raked in wins over the likes of Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elina Svitolina — all in topsy-turvy three-setters. Her ability to buckle down on the most important points of a contest against some of the best in the world was what got her to the final and there is no reason why she cannot repeat the same feat, or go one better this year.

#5. Aryna Sabalenka

2021 US Open - Day 9

The last few years have seen Aryna Sabalenka find her best tennis at the back end of the WTA season, regardless of her form coming into the swing. Strong showings at the Canadian Open in both 2022 and 2021, as well as her semifinal run at Flushing Meadows last year, clearly shows Sabalenka's affinity for the conditions.

With a gung-ho brand of tennis that can crack open even the most resolute defences in the game, payers will be hoping to avoid the Belarusian.

#4. Caroline Garcia

Western & Southern Open - Day 9

Caroline Garcia, one of the WTA tour's red-hot players at the moment, will be a name to watch out for at Flushing Meadows. She has provided ample evidence of her hardcourt prowess over the years, even though she grew up playing on clay. With her performances in Cincinnati, she made clear her aspirations of a maiden Grand Slam title.

If the Frenchwoman's power-packed game begins to click in New York, she could be a threat to just about any opponent.

#3. Simona Halep

2021 US Open - Day 7

Though Simona Halep has not had the best of results at the US Open, the Romanian has picked up some big wins on the American hardcourts over the years.

A champion in Toronto this year, Halep knows what it takes to play well on the surface. Though she was forced to retire in Cincinnati, she comes into this year's US Open tournament armed with a revamped coaching bench and a stronger-than-even desire to win.

#2. Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu after winning the 2021 US Open.

Emma Raducanu stunned the tennis world by capturing her maiden Grand Slam trophy in New York — after having come through the qualification round — 12 months ago. The win catapulted the youngster to worldwide recognition and while results have not been on the same level since, she has shown flashes of her best tennis in the lead-up to the tournament.

The Brit stomped her authority over two former World No. 1s, Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka, in Cincinnati. She also made the quarterfinals in Washington, a result that, added to her 2021 US Open run, was enough to secure her the second spot in the power rankings.

#1. Karolina Pliskova

Pliskova has been one of the most consistent players during the US Open Swing this year.

Karolina Pliskova's presence atop the list might come as a surprise to some. However, if one was to look closely, the Czech has been one of the most consistent players during the US Open Swing this year.

A runner-up finish at the Canadian Open, a semifinal appearance in Cincinnati and a last-eight finish in New York made for one of the highest cumulative US Open Swing match wins last year.

Pliskova has managed to back the same by staging another deep run in Toronto this year. If she finds her range on the serve and her groundstrokes, the Czech could be as big a contender as any.

Honorable mentions

The likes of former champions Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, along with seasoned campaigners Victoria Azarenka, Daria Kasatkina and home hope Coco Gauff, have had good results on the US hardcourts in recent years and could cause some upsets at Flushing Meadows this year.

