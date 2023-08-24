US Open 2023: 5 players set to miss the tournament ft. Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka

The US Open, one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments in the world, is set to commence its 2023 edition on August 28. The top players on tour are currently in New York preparing to find their best form at the hardcourt Major.

Men's World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and women's World No. 1 Iga Swiatek are the defending champions at the event. They will be aiming to mirror their previous triumphs and overcome the challenges that come their way.

Three-time US Open Champion Novak Djokovic will also be making his return to New York after missing out last year. He will enter the tournament on the back of a brilliant title-winning run at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. The Serb is seeded second at Flushing Meadows this year.

The US Open is known for its electric atmosphere. Every year, fans eagerly anticipate the participation of their favorite players. However, the tournament will be missing some notable names in 2023.

On that note, let's take a closer look at five players who will be absent from the US Open this fortnight:

#5 Rafael Nadal (4-time US Open champion)

2023 Australian Open - Day 3 Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal will be not be competing in New York due to an injury he sustained at the 2023 Australian Open. The Spaniard won two Grand Slam tournaments last year (Australian Open, French Open) and was one of the most in-form players on tour.

Following a persistent battle with injuries while striving to maintain peak performance, Nadal found himself compelled to make an important call regarding his competitive schedule. Opting to forgo participation in significant tournaments this year, he prioritized granting his body the much-needed rest it deserved.

The former World No. 1 hasn't disclosed any specific plans regarding his comeback, but has strongly hinted that the 2024 season could be his final year as a tennis professional.

#4 Simona Halep

National Bank Open Toronto - Day 9 Simona Halep

Simona Halep, a two-time Grand Slam champion, has been dropped from the US Open field due to a provisional doping suspension.

Halep underwent a positive test for the prohibited substance Roxadustat in August last year at Flushing Meadows, as reported by the International Tennis Integrity Agency. She has been away from the tour since then and is yet to play a competitive tennis match in 2023.

#3 Naomi Osaka

2022 Naomi Osaka in action

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka, a prominent figure in women's tennis, will not be participating in the US Open this year, having just given birth to her first child. She has been away from the tour since September last year due to her pregnancy.

Osaka has shown a lot of eagerness to make a comeback and fans could expect her at the 2024 Australian Open. The four-time Grand Slam champion has also expressed her wish to return to New York next year.

#2 Marin Cilic

2022 - Day 8 Marin Cilic celebrates a point

Marin Cilic, the 2014 US Open champion, has withdrawn from this year's tournament due to a knee injury. After competing in the Umag Open in July, he realized that his knee was not in optimal condition for the demanding matches at the highest level.

However, the Croat recently updated his fans that he is close to making a comeback and that his knee has been responding well to heavy training. He felt that a bit of extra precaution could save him from future troubles and give him more assurance while competing.

#1 Nick Kyrgios

2023 Australian Open: Previews Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios, known for his fiery personality and unique playing style, will also miss the 2023 US Open. He has been plagued by wrist, knee, and foot injuries throughout the year, which have now prevented him from participating in all four Grand Slam tournaments. His absence from Flushing Meadows is due to a wrist injury.

The Australian had one of the best seasons of his career in 2022 but couldn't keep up the momentum this year. He reached his first ever Grand Slam final at the Wimbledon last year and also reached the quarterfinals at the US Open.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here