US Open 2023: Alex de Minaur vs Nicolas Jarry preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (13) Alex de Minaur vs (23) Nicolas Jarry

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast:- USA: ESPN | UK: Sky Sports | Australia: Nine Network | Canada: TSN | India & South Asia: Sony Sports Network

Alex de Minaur vs Nicolas Jarry

Alex de Minaur hits a backhand at the 2023 US Open

Alex de Minaur and Nicolas Jarry will meet each other in a blockbuster third-round match on Saturday (September 2).

Alex de Minaur has enjoyed a career-best season in 2023, accumulating a good 35-18 win-loss record on the ATP tour thus far. He has reached four finals this season, making the championship match in Acapulco, Queen's, Los Cabos, and Toronto. But the Aussie has come out victorious in only one of them, at the 500-level event in Acapulco, where he beat Holger Rune and Tommy Paul en route to a career-sixth ATP title.

The 24-year-old's tournament runs, however, have provided him some much-needed confidence for this year's US Open. After needing nearly three hours to dispatch Kazakh qualifier Timofey Skatov in his opener, De Minaur was in quite some form during his second-round match against Yibing Wu.

The Aussie won 53% of his return points on both first and second serve, winning the match for the loss of just four games to advance to the third round.

Jarry, on his part, didn't have an ideal preparation in the lead-up tournaments to the US Open. Although the Chilean did reach the quarterfinals in Los Cabos, he failed to go deep at the ATP Masters 1000 tournmanet in Toronto before withdrawing from the 2023 Cincinnati Open mid-tournament. It should be noted, however, that he withdrew from the latter event to witness the birth of his second son.

The 25th-ranked Chilean has still been razor sharp in New York, though. Jarry defeated the talented Luca van Assche in four tough sets in his first match. He then overcame a set deficit in the second round, before eventually beating local wildcard Alex Michelsen 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 to reach the Round of 32 at the 2023 US Open.

Alex de Minaur vs Nicolas Jarry head-to-head

De Minaur leads Jarry 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP tour. The two faced off in the first round of the 2019 Acapulco Open, where the Aussie had to dig deep to defeat the Chilean 7-6(5), 7-6(2).

Alex de Minaur vs Nicolas Jarry odds

Alex de Minaur vs Nicolas Jarry prediction

Nicolas Jarry pumps his fist

Alex de Minaur has also shown flashes of an aggressive game in 2023, taking the ball on the rise more frequently. The 24-year-old has also been returning serve with venom this year. He has won 33.4% of his first-serve return points this year, with only Carlos Alcaraz having won more points on the men's tour (35.5%).

It should be noted, however, that the Aussie's groundstrokes are still relatively underpowered. And while he can make up for his lack of pace with his shot selection and movement, his opponent Jarry's groundstrokes are bigger than your average player.

Beneffited by a huge wingspan, the 6'6" Chilean possesses big groundstrokes that are hit with plenty of margin and depth. Jarry also has a great first serve, which he follows up with his whipping lash of a forehand.

While de Minaur is the more in-form player in 2023, Jarry's game will be better suited to the medium-paced courts in New York. In that context, the 27-year-old Chilean advancing to the second week of the Major tournament wouldn't be beyond surprise anyone.

Pick: Nicolas Jarry to win in four sets.