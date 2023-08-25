US Open 2023: Alexander Zverev vs Aleksandar Vukic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (12) Alexander Zverev vs Aleksandar Vukic

Tournament: US Open 2023

Date: Monday, August 28

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast:- USA: ESPN | UK: Sky Sports | Australia: Nine Network | Canada: TSN | India & South Asia: Sony Sports Network

Alexander Zverev vs Aleksandar Vukic preview

Zverev opens his campaign on Monday.

Twelfth seed Alexander Zverev opens his campaign at the 2023 US Open against unseeded Australian Aleksandar Vukic.

World No. 12 Zverev is coming off a semifinal run in Cincinnati, where he lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic to drop to 38-20 on the season.

The 26-year-old returned to action at the inaugural United Cup Down Under after a long injury layoff. He took his time getting into his groove, winning only three of his first nine matches before reaching the Dubai semifinals.

A few more early exits followed before Zverev made the fourth round in Madrid and Rome. He then made three successive semifinals - Geneva, Roland Garros and Halle - before winning his first title of the year in Hamburg.

The 2020 Flushing Meadows finalist was absent last year due to injury but made the semifinal in his last appearance in 2021. He has an 18-7 record at the event.

Meanwhile, the 51st-ranked Vukic is coming off a second-round run at Winston-Salem this week with a 10-12 record in 2023. After a slow start to the year, the 27-year-old has found form on the North American hardcourts, reaching the Atlanta final and emerging from qualifying to reach the fourth round at the Canadian Open.

Vukic is making his US Open debut after falling in the first round of qualifying last year.

Alexander Zverev vs Aleksandar Vukic head-to-head

This is a first-time meeting, so their head-to-head reads 0-0.

Alexander Zverev vs Aleksandar Vukic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Alexander Zverev Aleksandar Vukic

The odds will be updated when they release.

Alexander Zverev vs Aleksandar Vukic prediction

Vukic is making his Flushing Meadows debut.

Both players like to dominate opponents from the baseline and have similar game styles: big serve, powerful hitting off either flank and good movement.

However, Zverev takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency and pedigree, especially on hardcourts, where he has a 216-103 record and 13 titles. Vukic, meanwhile, is only 16-17 on the surface.

Moreover, Zverev has more experience at the business end of Grand Slams - reaching the US Open final and multiple semifinals at other Slams. Expect the German to take the win.

Pick: Zverev in straight sets